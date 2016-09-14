Mel Brooks, Morgan Freeman to get National Medal of Arts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama plans to honor actors Mel Brooks and Morgan Freeman with the 2015 National Medal of Arts.

The White House says Brooks, Freeman and several others have been invited to receive the medal at a White House ceremony on Sept. 22.

Other winners this year include composer Philip Glass, actress and singer Audra McDonald, author Sandra Cisneros and painter Jack Whitten. Musician Santiago Jimenez Jr. and playwright Moises Kaufman round out the list.

The White House is also announcing the 2015 winner of the National Humanities Medal. Celebrity chef Jose Andres is among the winners. So are jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, public radio host Terry Gross and author James McBride. Authors Rudolfo Anaya, Louis Menand and Ron Chernow are also on the list.