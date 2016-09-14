Mexico’s criticized investigative chief resigns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Attorney General’s Office in Mexico has announced the resignation of the head of its criminal investigation agency, who has been criticized over the handling of the federal probe into the disappearance of 43 college students two years ago.

Tomas Zeron’s departure had been a rallying cry for the parents of the youths who haven’t been seen since being taken away by police in the town of Iguala in southern Guerrero state. Zeron was at the center of the investigation that has failed to determine the whereabouts of the students, who were allegedly handed over to a drug gang and slain.

No reason was given for Zeron’s resignation. A brief statement Wednesday said only that Attorney General Arely Gomez wished him luck.