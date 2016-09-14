Wyoming man shoots 3 at senior citizen complex, kills self

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 77-year-old man living at a senior citizen apartment complex shot three people at the complex Wednesday, killing one of them, and then killed himself nearby as officers closed in on him, police said.

One victim was shot inside the Heritage Court Apartments in Cheyenne and two people were shot outside, said Dan Long, spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department.

Rosenberg fled after the shootings armed with a handgun and rifle and killed himself as officers approached him in a neighborhood about a mile away, Long said.

No motive was disclosed for the shootings but a woman who knew Rosenberg said he had grown distant recently.

“He started getting more and more distant, complaining about the facility and about people and just kind of pulling away, isolating himself more and more,” said Rosso, whose mother lives at the complex.

Long did not identify the victims or provide information about the conditions of the victims who were wounded.

Rosso’s mother, 80-year-old Mary Eastman, said she and Rosenberg went to yard sales together.

Eastman said she saw him before the shooting, went out shopping and came back to find that the complex had turned into a crime scene.

Police comforted a distraught woman at the scene, and what appeared to be a covered body was visible within an area cordoned off by authorities.

Heritage Court Apartments has 32 affordable housing units for households with at least one member age 62 or older, according to its website.

Messages left with the complex’s owner, Accessible Space Inc. of St. Paul, Minnesota, were not immediately returned.

Multiple shootings are rare in Cheyenne, Wyoming’s capital city with a population of just over 60,000. City police handled six homicide cases last year, the department’s annual report said.

_____

This article has been corrected to reflect that the shootings occurred at a senior citizen apartment complex. An earlier version stated the shootings occurred at a nursing home.

___

Ben Neary and Bob Moen in Cheyenne contributed to this report.