The Latest: Trump says Clinton lacks stamina to lead rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

7:34 p.m.

Donald Trump is suggesting that Hillary Clinton doesn’t have the stamina to lead one of his boisterous rallies.

Trump told a massive rally in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday that the room was hot.

He asked the hooting crowd: “You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this? I don’t think so, I don’t think so.”

Trump added later that Clitnon is “lying in bed, getting better. ” The crowd booed, and he added: “We want her better, we want her back on the trail.”

Clinton’s campaign says she’ll resume campaigning on Thursday.

Trump made the attack on a day when both candidates’ health was at center stage. Clinton released detailed medical records in the wake of her illness while Trump handed a one-page summary to Dr. Oz on his show — but his campaign declined to release details.

___

7:32 p.m.

Donald Trump says his rallies are hot.

The Republican presidential nominee asked supporters in Canton, Ohio Wednesday if they think campaigning is “so easy?” The former reality show host added: “It is hot!… And it’s always hot when I perform because the crowds are so big.”

___

6:25 p.m.

Donald Trump is touring the Football Hall of Fame.

The Republican nominee visited the Canton, Ohio’s top attraction Wednesday afternoon.

He complimented the exhibits, saw the Vince Lombardi trophy that is handed out to the Super Bowl champions, marveled at the 303 busts of Hall of Famers and noted that he recently spoke to future inductee Tom Brady.

Trump once owned a team in the now defunct USFL and was part of an anti-trust suit brought by that league against the NFL.

The USFL won the suit but was only awarded $1.

___

5:41 p.m.

Racist. Divisive. Lacks policy details.

Those are the jibes Donald Trump has recently unleashed on Hillary Clinton.

If they sound familiar, it could be because she’s lodged those very attacks on him throughout the campaign.

As he works to gain ground against Clinton in the final stretch of the presidential race, Trump is increasingly repurposing Clinton’s attacks against her. It’s a popular school yard tactic for the GOP nominee, a political game of “I know you are, but what am I?”

Observers say the tactic works by muddying the water and neutralizing attacks.

And Trump’s allies say they focus attention on Clinton’s faults.

But others question whether Trump’s time might be better spent focused on attacks tailored more to her real shortcomings.

___

5:47 p.m.

A spokesman for Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence says the Indiana governor plans to release records from a recent physical examination.

Pence spokesman Marc Lotter said Wednesday that the information would be released as soon as Pence’s doctor compiles it. He didn’t have a timeline for when that would be. Lotter says the examination happened in early July and Pence “always intended” to make details public.

Pence is releasing information following similar disclosures by Trump and Democrats Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine.

Pence earlier Wednesday ignored questions from reporters about whether he would release health information. He is campaigning near Scranton, Pennsylvania.

___

5:23 p.m.

Sen. Tim Kaine has released a letter from his congressional doctor describing the Democratic vice presidential nominee as in “overall excellent health.”

The letter from U.S. Congress attending physician Brian Monahan says Kaine is active in his work and physical fitness, has never smoked and that his alcohol use is “modest.” It recommends daily vitamin D supplements.

The information was released Wednesday after Hillary Clinton’s campaign disclosed further details on her pneumonia diagnosis last week, and overall health.

Kaine’s last medical physical was in February. He’s 5’9″ and weighed nearly 208 pounds.

The Virginia senator has a history of plantar fasciitis that’s inactive. There are histories in his family of breast and prostate cancer.

An electrocardiogram of Kaine’s heart was normal with the exception of “left arterial enlargement.”

___

4:45 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s doctor says she is recovering from her pneumonia and remains “healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States.”

The statement was part of medical information Clinton’s campaign released Wednesday after her pneumonia diagnosis last week.

The campaign says that Clinton’s physician found that the remainder of the Democratic presidential nominee’s complete physical exam was “normal” and she is in “excellent mental condition.”

Dr. Lisa Bardack adds that Clinton is “recovering well with antibiotics and rest” after she became overheated, dehydrated and felt dizzy at a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday.

Clinton’s aides say she’ll return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

___

4:45 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is releasing additional medical information that provides more detail about her recent pneumonia diagnosis.

The campaign says the additional information explains that a Clinton got a chest scan Friday that showed a “mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia.” Clinton was treated with an antibiotic called Levaquin, which she was prescribed for 10 days.

Clinton’s doctor has evaluated her several times since she became dehydrated at Sunday’s 9/11 memorial event in New York City. Dr. Lisa Bardack saw Clinton on Wednesday and says through the campaign that the Democratic presidential nominee “continues to improve” after a few days of rest.

Clinton’s aides say she’ll return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

___

4:14 p.m.

Donald Trump was cut off and chastised by a pastor in Flint, Michigan as he addressed her congregation on Wednesday.

Trump was criticizing his opponent Hillary Clinton’s when Rev. Faith Green Timmons abruptly interrupted.

She said: “Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done in Flint, not give a political speech.”

Trump replied, “Ok, that’s good,” and resuming speaking about Flint.

He was then heckled by several members of the sparse crowd at Bethel United Methodist Church. Timmons admonished the hecklers, too.

Trump then vowed that, if elected, he would “quickly” help the people in Flint, who have suffered a water contamination crisis.

He also lamented that previously “cars were made in Flint and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico. Now cars are made in Mexico and you can’t drink the water in Flint.”

___

4:09 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says “there’s been a double standard applied” for Hillary Clinton as a woman when it comes to her health and disclosure of medical records.

Kaine spoke to reporters Wednesday after visiting a Democratic campaign office in Gary, Indiana. He said he’s not go into say “it’s all about her gender, but there’s a double standard.”

He added that Clinton “produced so much more” health information than Donald Trump.

Clinton’s campaign says she is rejoining the campaign trail Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

Meanwhile, she’s said she’ll release more medical records. Kaine’s campaign said it would disclose his medical information, too.

___

3:35 p.m.

Donald Trump is touring the water plant in Flint, Michigan, which has had its water supply contaminated by lead.

Trump was shown around by JoLisa McDay, the plant supervisor. The facility has not been operational since last fall.

McDay explained to Trump that the plant would not be running at full capacity immediately after reopening next year.

Trump complimented her enthusiasm for the job.

This is Trump’s first visit since the 2014 crisis that affected 100,000 people. It occurred after the city left Detroit’s water supply and started using improperly treated Flint River water.

In brief remarks to reporters, Trump thanked the plant’s staff, but did not immediately address the water crisis.

___

3:20 p.m.

Bill Clinton says “road rage” is dominating this election cycle. He’s urging supporters to choose “answers over anger.”

The former president told a crowd of several hundred people at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas that he understands the frustration in the electorate, saying that most people haven’t seen a raise since the recession.

He also conceded that nobody has done enough to help coal country build a new economy. But he said millions of jobs were at stake if voters choose Donald Trump, and “we’re just this close to being able to rise again.”

Clinton stood in for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was resting after begin diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

___

2:45 p.m.

Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton is feeling great and should be back on the campaign trail Thursday even as he stands in for her at a Nevada rally.

Clinton said his wife has been standing in for him for a long time, and it’s about time that he did the same for her.

He took her place at fundraising events in California and at a rally Wednesday at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas.

Hillary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia last week and stumbled when she left a Sept. 11 memorial event in New York over the weekend.

The former president’s Nevada speech focused on Hillary Clinton’s economic plans and the need for immigration reform.

___

2:30 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea would leave the board of a health project connected to the Clinton Foundation if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

The plans were announced Wednesday by the Clinton Health Initiative. They would be aimed at minimizing potential conflicts of interests if the Democratic nominee is elected president.

The health project would no longer use the Clinton name in its title. Three other board members would also step down and five new members would be selected as quickly as possible.

According to the statement, their goal is to “become an organization completely independent of the Clinton Foundation.”

The Democratic presidential nominee has faced criticism about ties between charitable foundation started by her husband and her role as secretary of state.

___

1 p.m.

Donald Trump has shared a summary of the results of his latest physical with television host and doctor Mehmet Oz.

The details were provided during a taping Wednesday. The Dr. Oz Show said in a press release that Trump “shared with Dr. Oz the results of his physical examination performed last week by Dr. Harold Bornstein,” Trump’s longtime doctor.

Oz also “took Mr. Trump through a full review of systems,” including his nervous system, hormone levels, and family medical history.

Trump was joined by his daughter, Ivanka, who also discussed Trump’s new proposals for making childcare more affordable.

The show is set to air Thursday

___

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump’s foreign-born wife, Melania, has released a letter from an immigration attorney rejecting reports that she had worked illegally as a model in the United States in 1995.

Attorney Michael Wildes said in a letter released Wednesday that, after reviewing the Slovenian-born model’s immigration paperwork, he can “unequivocally state” that allegations she may have worked illegally as a model in 1995 are “completely without merit.”

He said Melania Trump first entered the U.S. in 1996 as a visitor, and shortly after that was issued an H-1B work visa.

The letter states she obtained her permanent residency through self-sponsorship and not through marriage, and became a permanent resident in 2001.

Wildes was hired after a serious of reports questioning Melania Trump’s immigration history. He has previously represented companies owned by Trump.

___

10:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton will be meeting with foreign leaders during the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Spokesman Nick Merrill said the Democratic presidential candidate plans to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the annual international gathering in New York City.

The meeting comes as Clinton tries to cast Republican rival Donald Trump as unprepared and unfit to serve as commander in chief. Her campaign has also been highlighting ties between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

That’s an issue which is particularly important to Ukraine. The country has been locked in a standoff with Russia after its annexation of Crimea. Clinton Is spending Wednesday at her suburban New York home recovering from pneumonia. She plans to return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

___