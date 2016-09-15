Palestinian rocket strikes Israel, drawing Israeli reprisal

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck three Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire toward southern Israel.

There were no reports of injuries or damage on either side Thursday.

Israel and the Hamas militant group fought a 50-day war in the summer of 2014. Since then, a cease-fire has largely held. But militant groups in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel.

Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.