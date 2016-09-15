ACC latest blow for North Carolina governor’s re-election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Pat McCrory frames the debate over North Carolina’s law about transgender people and restrooms as one of common sense and safety and privacy. Yet try as he might, he can’t shake the narrative from the law’s opponents who say it’s plain bigotry and intolerance.

The NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference delivered the latest blows to McCrory this week, stripping the state of lucrative championships and leaving the Republican with another bruise as he fights for his political life. McCrory is trying to reset the focus for voters, saying he has raised the average teacher pay, created new jobs and cut taxes.

It’s unclear whether the law is costing McCrory supporters, but the economic hits play well for Democratic challenger Attorney General Roy Cooper, who wants the law repealed.