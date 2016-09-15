Officer shot at casino garage to be released from hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say an officer is being released from the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot and wounded responding to a robbery in progress at an Atlantic City casino garage.

Police say Joshlee Vadell’s condition has improved. He’s expected to be released from the hospital as early as Thursday and be transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Vadell underwent surgery after being critically hurt in the Sept. 3 shooting. Details on his injuries weren’t disclosed.

Authorities say Vadell and another officer saw the robbery being committed and Vadell was shot while exiting his vehicle.

A second officer returned fire and struck robbery suspect Jerome Damon. The 25-year-old Camden man was found dead a short distance away.

Two other suspects remain jailed on $750,000 bail on charges including attempted murder and robbery.