The nation’s weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2016

A low pressure area will transition across the Plains on Thursday, while the remnants of Tropical Storm Julia affects the Southeast.

An area of low pressure will transition slowly northeastward across the central and northern Plains. This system, combined with a cold frontal boundary, will collide with warm and humid air over the central third of the country. This interaction will lead to the development of rain and thunderstorms across the Rockies, the Plains and the Mississippi Valley. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in central and eastern Nebraska, as well as north central Kansas. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to central Kansas, eastern Kansas, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Cool air behind the frontal boundary will allow for high elevation snow to develop in parts of the Rockies. High pressure will dry conditions out west of the Continental Divide on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Julia is expected to lose organization over the southern Mid-Atlantic. The remnant low associated with this system will continue to generate rain and thunderstorms in the Southeast and the southern Mid-Atlantic. Flash flooding will be possible in southeast North Carolina and eastern South Carolina.

High pressure will usher a cool air mass over the Northeast. Conditions will be fairly dry from the Ohio Valley to New England on Thursday.

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of -62 degrees at Mayport NS, Fla. to a high of 100 degrees at McAllen, Texas