Kanye West fires back at former protege Kid Cudi

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kanye West has wasted no time responding to a storm of critical tweets from his one-time protege Kid Cudi.

West ranted against Cudi during his show in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday night, telling Cudi to “never mention” him.

West was referring to Cudi’s tweets criticizing “the fake ones” and calling out West and Drake. Another tweet from Cudi read, “Ive been loyal to those who haven’t been to me and that ends now. Now im your threat.”

West signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008. Cudi left the label three years ago. West says he feels “disrespected” and “hurt,” while also telling Cudi “I birthed you.”

Drake also touched on Cudi’s comments at his show by giving a shout out to West.