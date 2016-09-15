Kosovo prosecutor pledges impartial probe of atrocities

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new chief prosecutor of an international effort to bring to justice those responsible for atrocities during Kosovo’s battle for independence has pledged to investigate “without fear or favor.”

David Schwendiman, a former U.S. federal prosecutor who has also worked in Bosnia and Afghanistan, told reporters Thursday he is “aware of the political sensitivity of what I am doing,” but stressed “I will be guided only by the facts and the law.”

Schwendiman is investigating allegations made in a 2010 Council of Europe report that senior members of the Kosovo Liberation Army, including current Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, ran detention centers where civilian captives, including Serbs, were killed and their organs sold on the black market during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia. Thaci denies the claims.