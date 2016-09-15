Man sentenced in $31 million mortgage scam conspiracy case

NEW YORK (AP) — A California man convicted of conspiring to cheat more than 30,000 Americans out of $31 million has been sentenced in New York City to 16 years in prison.

A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday on Dionysius Fiumano (dy-uh-NY’-see-uhs fee-uh-MAH’-noh). The judge says Fiumano and others engaged in a “callous and heartless” mortgage scheme.

The Irvine, California, resident was convicted at a spring trial. Prosecutors say he directed the sales staff at a company that operated under several names including Vortex Financial Management and Professional Marketing Group.

The government says Fiumano from November 2011 through May 2014 ran a program that offered to help homeowners in dire financial shape but instead charged exorbitant fees.

Fiumano says he feels “immeasurable grief and shame” over the crime.