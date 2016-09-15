West Virginia deputy cleared in fatal shooting of man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an 82-year-old suspect last month while trying to serve an arrest warrant has been cleared.

The Dominion Post (http://bit.ly/2d34wgl ) quotes Monongalia County Sheriff Al Kisner as saying Wednesday that there were no violations of procedures or department policies in the Aug. 27 shooting of Darrel K. Hetrick at his Morgantown home.

Kisner says Hetrick was the subject of the arrest warrant. He says Hetrick confronted deputies with a handgun and threatened to shoot them, prompting a deputy to shoot in self-defense.

Kisner says the deputy involved in the shooting will return to work Sept. 18. Authorities have not released the deputy’s name.

Chief Deputy Perry Palmer says Hetrick was white. Palmer didn’t release the deputy’s race.

___

