Oregon settles lawsuit for botched health care rollout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has settled with a California software giant in a lawsuit that accused Oracle America Inc. of creating a state health care exchange website that didn’t work.

Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Thursday that Oracle will cover $25 million in legal fees, pay $10 million to advance science and math in Oregon schools and grant an unlimited license agreement to the state for Oracle software with technical support for a period of six years.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the deal is worth $100 million. The lawsuit had sought $6 billion in damages.

The state paid Oracle $240 million to create its Cover Oregon website but ultimately joined the federal exchange.

Oracle says the website worked but former Gov. John Kitzhaber chose not to use it for political reasons.