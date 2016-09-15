The nation’s weather

Weather Underground midday recap for Thursday, September 15, 2016

A low pressure system moved across the Plains on Thursday, while Tropical Depression Julia affected the Southeast.

An area of low pressure moved east northeastward over the northern Plains. This system and a cold frontal boundary produced multiple clusters of rain and thunderstorms across the Rockies, the Plains and the Midwest. Flash flood warnings were issued for southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Sioux Falls, S.D., reported a midday total of 2.89 inches of rain. Luverne, Minn., reported a midday total of 1.17 inches of rain. To the south, flash flood warnings were also issued in north central Texas, southeast Oklahoma and south central Missouri. Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., reported a midday total of 0.82 of an inch of rain. Additionally, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across eastern New Mexico. Clovis, N.M., reported a midday total of 1.88 inches of rain. Most states west of the Continental Divide stayed clear of wet weather on Thursday. Los Angeles, Calif., recorded a midday high of 75 degrees. Seattle, Wash., recorded a midday high of 58 degrees.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Julia kept showers and thunderstorms in the picture for the coast of the Carolinas. Scattered storms also affected the Gulf Coast as a tropical disturbance formed over the northern Gulf of Mexico. High pressure brought cool and dry weather to New England on Thursday. Portland, Maine, recorded a midday high of 65 degrees.

.

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday have ranged from a morning low of 27 degrees at Baker, Ore. to a midday high of 98 degrees at Aberdeen / Amory, Miss.