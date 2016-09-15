Questions arise after excavation of California mammoth skull

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scientists excavating a rare and well-preserved mammoth fossil in Channel Islands National Park, just off the coast of Southern California, say its size raises questions about its species.

In a release Wednesday the scientists said the skull, discovered in 2014, is not small enough to qualify as a pygmy mammoth and not large enough to be identified as a Columbian mammoth, which sometimes stood 13 feet tall.

The team hopes to find answers in its fossilized teeth, which could determine that it is a young Columbian mammoth, or less likely, a transitional species.

The U.S. Geological Survey has dated the charcoal samples adjacent to the fossil to about 13,000 years, suggesting the mammal coincided with the age of Arlington Man, the oldest human skeletal remains in North America, also discovered on Santa Rosa Island.