Man in court on charge linked to missing Missouri woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man accused of burning a missing Missouri woman’s vehicle last week.

Kylr Yust is charged with knowingly burning 21-year-old Jessica Runions’ vehicle. The woman from the Kansas City suburb of Raymore was last seen leaving a party a week ago.

Police say Yust is a person of interest in the 2007 disappearance of an ex-girlfriend, Kara Kopetsky, who was 17 when she vanished days after filing for a protection order against Yust. She was last seen at her high school in Belton, south of Kansas City.

Yust has not been charged in the disappearance of Runions or Kopetsky.

During Yust’s brief court appearance Thursday, the judge also read Yust his rights and scheduled his next court appearance for Sept. 29.