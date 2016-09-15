Musical ‘Something Rotten!’ to close on Broadway on Jan. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Award best musical nominee “Something Rotten!” — a valentine to Broadway shows — will close on the Great White Way early next year.

Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday the show will end its run Jan. 1 after 742 total shows. A national tour is planned to kick off in Boston on Jan. 17 and McCollum said he’s in talks for potential productions in Japan and London.

The comedy is set in 1595 England and portrays Shakespeare as an arrogant, rock star playwright. Two brothers desperate to write a hit show in his shadow stumble on the notion of writing the world’s first musical.

It ran the longest of any musical from the 2015 spring season, including the Tony-winning “Fun Home.”