BC-AP News Digest 6:15 pm

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP FOUNDATION; NSA SURVEILLANCE; CONGRESS-NFL CONCUSSIONS; POLICE SHOOTING-NYC; SAMSUNG-BATTERY FIRES-GLANCE; SEA ICE; RODNEY KING DAUGHTER; OBIT-ROSE MOFFORD;

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Back on the campaign trail, a reflective Hillary Clinton says her three-day, doctor-mandated break gave her new perspective on why she’s running for president. By Julie Pace and Lisa Lerer. SENT: 740 words, photos, video. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-HEALTH GLANCE – Letter from Trump’s doctor says he’s “in excellent physical health.” SENT: 780 words, photos; CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP BIRTH CONTROL – Trump says he believes women should be able to obtain birth control without a prescription. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-ECONOMY — Donald Trump says his plan to lower taxes by $4.4 trillion over a decade and cut regulations would create millions of jobs and even cut into the nation’s budget deficit. Economists say his goals are improbable. By Jonathan Lemire and Jill Colvin. SENT: 740 words, photos, video. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-FACT CHECK — Trump job forecast isn’t that bold. SENT: 670 words, photos; CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-FOOD RULES — Trump campaign pushes rollback of food safety rules, then retracts. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SYRIA — Syria’s military begins to withdraw from a major artery into Aleppo as the U.N. blames President Bashar Assad’s government for obstructing aid access to the contested city. With the cease-fire holding for a third straight day, Russia is expected to soon deploy its forces along a key road to ensure safe passage of aid to opposition-held quarters. By BASSEM MROUE and JAMEY KEATEN. SENT: 900 words, photos. WITH: SYRIA DEAL-MILITARY — The U.S. will have to shift surveillance aircraft and increase the number of intelligence analysts to coordinate attacks with Russia, senior officials say. SENT: 890 words, photo.

POLICE SHOOTING-ROBBERY REPORT — A black boy. A white Ohio police officer. And a pellet gun that looked like a real gun. In a case with inescapable echoes of the Tamir Rice case out of Cleveland, a Columbus officer responding to a report of an armed robbery shot and killed a youngster after he pulled a BB gun from his waistband that looked “practically identical” to the weapon police use, authorities say. By Ann Sanner and Kantele Franko. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-KILLINGS — A former Filipino militiaman testifies before the country’s Senate that President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was still a city mayor, ordered him and other members of a liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents in gangland-style assaults that left about 1,000 dead. By Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

WADA-RUSSIAN HACKERS — A two-time Wimbledon singles champion, two Tour de France winners and an Olympic discus gold medalist have the same answer to the latest leak by hackers of confidential medical information: so what? By Sports Writer Graham Dunbar. SENT: 760 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP FOUNDATION — Donald J. Trump’s signature was hand-scrawled on the improper $25,000 check sent from his personal foundation to a political committee supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. SENT: 660 words, photo.

NSA SURVEILLANCE — House intelligence committee report condemns Edward Snowden, saying the National Security Agency leaker is not a whistleblower. By Deb Riechmann. SENT: 820 words, photo.

CONGRESS-NFL CONCUSSIONS— House Republicans call for an independent review of allegations that the National Football League sought to improperly influence a government study into the link between football and brain disease. SENT: 500 words, photo.

NATIONAL

WOMAN DEAD IN JAIL — The mother of Sandra Bland, a black woman who died last summer in a Texas jail after a contentious traffic stop, has reached a $1.9 million settlement in her wrongful-death lawsuit, her attorney says. Local officials in Texas insisted the agreement was not yet final, but the mother’s attorney says the deal was “absolute” and that the family’s lawsuit would be dismissed in several days. SENT: 850 words, photos. WITH: WOMAN DEAD IN JAIL-TIMELINE. (sent).

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING — An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online confessed to setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando nightclub shooter occasionally attended, and said he was embarrassed by the crime, according to an arrest affidavit. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

OLD COUNTY JAILS — There’s no natural light inside the Crook County Jail in central Oregon, and if there was a fire, someone would need to run outside and unlock an emergency exit. The problems at this decades-old jail mirror others across the country, and experts say it’s unlikely the decrepit structures will see a face lift anytime soon. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CHRIS CHRISTIE-TRAFFIC JAMS — Gov. Chris Christie spent years cultivating a reputation as a law-and-order Republican lead. Then came “Bridgegate.” The trial for a former top aide and appointee to the agency that operates the bridge has begun with jury selection this week. SENT: 800 words, photo.

CITY NEWS SITE — The Iowa city of Davenport has pulled the plug on its taxpayer-funded news website, one of the first such government-launched sites. It had faced a backlash from critics who called it propaganda but also won praise for its innovative approach to communications. SENT: 800 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

URUGUAY-EX-GUANTANTAMO DETAINEE — A judge in Uruguay orders a medical evaluation of a hunger striking former Guantanamo prisoner who emerged from a brief coma but was still in danger from his protest aimed at calling attention to his desire to leave the South American country. SENT: 550 words, photo.

BUSINESS

TRUCK SPEED LIMIT — Truckers are warning that a government plan to electronically limit the speed of tractor-trailers will lead to highway traffic jams and possibly an increase in deadly run-ins with cars. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 850 words, photo.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

EMMYS-PREVIEW — Emmy voters tend to reward the same series year after year. However, relief from this eye-glazing “Ground Hog Day” sameness may be at hand when the awards air Sunday, with TV academy rule changes carrying the possibility of surprises. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

SPORTS

ANTHEM-COSTS OF PROTESTS — The dozen NFL players who have joined Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests of social injustices have faced consequences ranging from loss of endorsements to racist comments on social media. None of them are deterred. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words by 7 p.m., photos.

JETS-BILLS —About nine months after spoiling the Jets (0-1) playoff chances, coach Rex Ryan and the Bills (0-1) play their home opener against their AFC East rivals. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 8:25 p.m.

BREWERS-CUBS — The Cubs look for their first NL Central title in eight years when they host the Brewers. A win or a loss by the Cardinals gives the Cubbies the division crown. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 8:05 p.m.

HOW TO REACH US

