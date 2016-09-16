Famed Turkish actor Tarik Akan dies after cancer battle

ISTANBUL (AP) — Tarik Akan, an acclaimed Turkish actor who earned accolades for the controversial 1982 film “Yol,” has died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66.

The Nazim Hikmet Culture and Arts Foundation, of which Akan was a board member, said the actor died early Friday. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said Akan had been receiving treatment for lung cancer at a private hospital in Istanbul.

Akan starred in over 100 films and directed documentaries and television series in a career spanning more than four decades. He was among the country’s leading actors in the 1970s and 1980s and earned an Honorable Mention at the 35th Berlin International Film Festival in 1985 for the film “Pehlivan.”