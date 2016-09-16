Henry Cavill’s manager says new Superman movie in works

The manager for “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill says a new standalone sequel to the Superman film is in the works.

Cavill reprised his role as Superman earlier this year in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and is currently filming a Justice League film alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman which is due out next year.

Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia tells Newsweek that Cavill is “beginning to expand” the Superman world and is in development for the standalone sequel.

Both “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman” received tepid reviews from critics but were big successes at the box office.