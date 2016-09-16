Slain best friends, girls 15 and 16, to be honored at vigil

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A candlelight vigil has been set for two teenage girls whose bodies were discovered brutally beaten and cut a few hundred feet apart in New York City suburb.

The tribute in memory of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens and 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the stadium at Brentwood High School on Long Island.

Attendees are asked to wear the school’s green and white colors.

The body of Mickens was discovered by a passing motorist Tuesday night. Cuevas’ body was found late Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area nearby.

Police say they had been hanging out Tuesday when they were apparently attacked.

Suffolk County police suspect the attack may have been gang-related.