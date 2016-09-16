The Latest: Ian no longer tropical as it races northeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Julia and other storms spinning in the Atlantic (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Ian has become a post-tropical storm and is moving quickly northeast after spinning around for days in the middle of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center issued a final advisory on the storm at 11 a.m. Friday, as Ian moved northeast at 53 mph (85 kph). Ian was located about 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) south-southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, but still had winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Julia continues to spin at sea well off the coast of the Carolinas while a third system, Tropical Storm Karl, continues to move westward through the Atlantic. Karl had tropical storm force winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Friday morning. Little change in strength was expected through the weekend.

___

8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has posted small craft advisories along the Atlantic coast from near Charleston, South Carolina to the Maryland-Delaware border as Tropical Storm Julia continues to spin offshore.

Forecasters also are warning of the danger of rip currents in some areas of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina through Friday evening. Seas near the shore are expected to be 5 feet or greater because of swells from the storm posing a hazard to small boats.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the center of the storm was about 240 miles (386 kilometers) east-southeast of Charleston south-southeast of Charleston. Julia had sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

Forecasters say the storm is expected to dissipate early next week after meandering off the coast during the weekend.

___

5:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm Julia is maintaining its strength off the coast of the Carolinas but is expected to gradually start weakening.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning are near 40 mph (64 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is expected Friday but gradual weakening is expected after that.

Julia is centered about 240 miles (386 kilometers) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Meanwhile in the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl is moving west with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (72 kph). Little change in strength is expected over the next two days. Karl is centered about 640 miles (1,030 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Ian is moving northeast in the north Atlantic but poses no threat to land.