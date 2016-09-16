EU leaders look at 6 months of rebuilding EU dream

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Bruised but refusing to be beaten by Britain’s planned exit, European Union leaders on Friday gave themselves one long winter to prepare a fundamental reset of the bloc that should stave off increasing discontent and offer solutions for the multiple crises it faces.

The leaders, 28 minus British Prime Minister Theresa May, committed to have a clear roadmap of the way ahead and some practical results when they meet to mark the 60th anniversary of the EU founding Treaty of Rome in the Italian capital in late March.

“Europe can, must move forward as long as it has clear priorities: protection, security, prosperity and the future of the youth,” said French president Francois Hollande in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.