NYC exhibition sheds light on Sikhs and their religion

NEW YORK (AP) — A new photo exhibition featuring Sikh-Americans from all walks of life tries to challenge public misconceptions of practitioners of the religion.

“The Sikh Project” opens Saturday at a gallery in New York City’s SoHo.

Its creators, British Sikh photographers Amit and Naroop, say many people who see a Sikh with a beard and a turban automatically think he’s a terrorist. They hope their exhibition helps change that perception.

There are 38 portraits, all Sikhs in turbans.

Among them is Waris Singh Ahluwalia (WOHR’-uhs sihng ah-loo-WAHL’-eeh-uh). He’s a New York actor who got an airline apology after being kicked off a flight for refusing to remove his turban in a public place during a security screening.

The exhibition is presented by the Sikh Coalition. It runs through Sept. 25.