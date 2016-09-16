Ex-Paterno players reunite at Penn St amid scandal’s wake

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Organizers of a private reunion for football players coached by Joe Paterno will provide their own security for the Friday night event, Penn State spokesman Ben Manning said.

The reunion is separate from a university celebration of the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s head coaching debut planned for Saturday’s game against Temple. Both mark a milestone that has emerged as a sensitive issue for the university and its community given Paterno’s role in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

The plans have spotlighted clear divisions. Some staunch supporters of Paterno feel like he was wronged by the university, while others critical of him have said that honoring the late coach for football accomplishments is insensitive to Sandusky’s victims and the severity of the scandal.

It was unclear what security measures will be in place when nearly 500 former players gather Friday night. Dan McGinn, a spokesman for the committee that organized the event, did not immediately respond to a message from the AP. The $50-per-person reunion is raising money for graduating Penn State athletes who wish to attend graduate school.

Paterno coached at Penn State for 46 seasons, becoming college football’s winningest coach. But the coach was fired by the school’s board of trustees shortly after Sandusky, who was his defensive coordinator, was arrested in November 2011 for child sexual abuse. Paterno died in January 2012 of lung cancer.

In May, unsealed court documents said an alleged Sandusky victim said he complained to Paterno about Sandusky in 1976 and was rebuffed. The university’s president, Eric Barron, has said the allegation was not substantiated in court or tested by any other process. Paterno was never charged with a crime related to the scandal.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 of 48 charges in June 2012 and is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence.

Paterno’s widow Sue Paterno said in a statement that Friday’s reunion was to honor the achievements of the players. She said while she was pleased the university planned to mark the occasion too, the family told the university it wanted the focus of events during the game to be on the players.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement Thursday the commemorations would focus on Paterno’s commitment to student-athletes and academics, and the accomplishments of his players.

“Coach Paterno wanted academic success not only for his players but also for every student who came through Penn State,” Barbour said. “Together with his wife, Sue, they helped countless students become leaders and earn a Penn State diploma.”

The statement did not mention the scandal or address the backlash that sparked immediately after the athletic department announced its plans to honor Paterno.

