Pennsylvania college coaches join faculty in strike approval

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coaches at Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities have voted to call for a strike, yet the union representing them says contract talks will continue.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties say 94 percent of the about 97 percent of union coaches who voted favored authorizing a strike. The union said Friday coaches want to negotiate health care, the sport elimination process and employment nonrenewal procedure.

The union represents about 5,500 faculty and coaches at Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities. Faculty union members have already authorized a strike.

Members have been working under contracts that expired June 30 of last year.

But state system spokesman Kenn Marshall has said a strike could harm students.