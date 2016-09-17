Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
01-03-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-18
(one, three, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
3-7-1-7
(three, seven, one, seven)
7-5-9-8
(seven, five, nine, eight)
05-12-19-32-36
(five, twelve, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
6-6-4-2
(six, six, four, two)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:43.49
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 43.49)
01-06-12-29-39
(one, six, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
01-03-05-11-12-15-19-21
(one, three, five, eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
0-7-4-5
(zero, seven, four, five)
03-14-18-22-25-27
(three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
1-5-9
(one, five, nine)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
9-7-6-3
(nine, seven, six, three)
0-9-9-5
(zero, nine, nine, five)
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
0-0-6-4
(zero, zero, six, four)
0-6-3-3
(zero, six, three, three)
7-8-3-5-1
(seven, eight, three, five, one)
3-9-8-3-5
(three, nine, eight, three, five)
0-1
(zero, one)
2-8
(two, eight)
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
8-4-9-6
(eight, four, nine, six)
6-0-1-4
(six, zero, one, four)
7-7-6-0-2
(seven, seven, six, zero, two)
2-6-9-9-8
(two, six, nine, nine, eight)
JS-5C-8C-8S-9S
(JS, 5C, 8C, 8S, 9S)
01-02-03-04-05-07-09-13-16-17-18-20
(one, two, three, four, five, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
01-03-07-10-11-15-16-18-19-20-21-23
(one, three, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-02-04-08-09-11-14-15-16-19-23-24
(one, two, four, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-06-08-09-10-11-13-14-16-19-23
(one, three, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
4-5-2-9
(four, five, two, nine)
8-4-4-6-8
(eight, four, four, six, eight)
8-2-7-6-9
(eight, two, seven, six, nine)
4-5-1
(four, five, one)
3-3-1
(three, three, one)
06-15-29-35-45
(six, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)
01-03-04-05-07-10-13-16-18-24-32-39-41-42-51-60-68-69-77-80
(one, three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, eighty)
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
6-7-4-2
(six, seven, four, two)
01-06-07-09-10-11-16-17-19-22-23-24
(one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-0-8
(nine, zero, eight)
8-8-1-8
(eight, eight, one, eight)
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
0-3-3
(zero, three, three)
7-1-4
(seven, one, four)
6-2-7-7
(six, two, seven, seven)
AS-6C-9C-10C-9H
(AS, 6C, 9C, 10C, 9H)
02-04-07-14-39, Bonus: 8
(two, four, seven, fourteen, thirty-nine; Bonus: eight)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
9-4-0-5
(nine, four, zero, five)
4-2-3-8
(four, two, three, eight)
0-1-8-8
(zero, one, eight, eight)
9-9-8-2
(nine, nine, eight, two)
QC-AH-KS-4C-10D
(QC, AH, KS, 4C, 10D)
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
1-1-8-0
(one, one, eight, zero)
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
7-2-5-1
(seven, two, five, one)
20-27-30-31-34
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-08-12-14-17-20-22-23-25-26-27-37-41-56-60-64-66-67-70-76-77-78
(six, eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
01-07-08-10-13-14-15-17-20-22-23-24
(one, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-06-07-09-10-11-16-17-19-22-23-24
(one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
01-17-33-44-46
(one, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
05-16-24-27-28
(five, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
9-3-5-8
(nine, three, five, eight)
8-5-0-8
(eight, five, zero, eight)
03-04-05-12-27
(three, four, five, twelve, twenty-seven)
06-16-17-21, Bonus: 12
(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 5, Day: 31, Year: 31
(Month: five; Day: thirty-one; Year: thirty-one)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
04-16-19-27-28
(four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
6D-10H-4S-9S-10S
(6D, 10H, 4S, 9S, 10S)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
2-2-1-3
(two, two, one, three)
12-18-26-31-36
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
6-9-2-8
(six, nine, two, eight)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
0-7-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, seven, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, one, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
05-10-11-12-20-22-25-31-33-43-46-47-51-57-64-65-67-73-77-79
(five, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
0-3-8-9
(zero, three, eight, nine)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
3-3-9-2
(three, three, nine, two)
3-7-1-7
(three, seven, one, seven)
3-3-3-4-8
(three, three, three, four, eight)
3-2-6-0-4
(three, two, six, zero, four)
01-11-13-30-35
(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
02-13-22-26-35
(two, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
7D-9D-2S-6S-10S
(7D, 9D, 2S, 6S, 10S)
03-06-09-13-FREE-18-22-27-30
(three, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
4-7-5-4
(four, seven, five, four)
9-1-3-9
(nine, one, three, nine)
8-6-8-5
(eight, six, eight, five)
06-09-10-12-20
(six, nine, ten, twelve, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
10-14-15-18-26
(ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
7-0-8-3
(seven, zero, eight, three)
9-1-6-2
(nine, one, six, two)
01-08-33-34-37, Power-Up: 3
(one, eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
5-9-4-6
(five, nine, four, six)
5-2-4-5
(five, two, four, five)
8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
9-0-8-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, zero, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, two, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
3-8-9-8
(three, eight, nine, eight)
09-10-13-17-27, Bonus: 3
(nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)
01-02-04-05-06-09-11-15-16-17-18-20
(one, two, four, five, six, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
01-02-03-04-06-08-09-10-18-19-20-21
(one, two, three, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-03-09-10-12-13-16-18-20-21-23-24
(one, three, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
7-7-9-9, Sum It Up: 32
(seven, seven, nine, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-two)
5-4-3-1
(five, four, three, one)
2-5-6-5
(two, five, six, five)
0-5-9, Sum It Up: 14
(zero, five, nine; Sum It Up: fourteen)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
09-11-15-18-23
(nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three)
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
3-7-2-7
(three, seven, two, seven)
03-04-22-23-24-25
(three, four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
8-3-4-1
(eight, three, four, one)
KD-10C-3D-4H-5H
(KD, 10C, 3D, 4H, 5H)
05-06-12-18-20-24, Doubler: N
(five, six, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four; Doubler: N)
17-18-22-26-30
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)
0-6-3-1
(zero, six, three, one)