BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

—————

TOP STORIES

—————-

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP – Even as Donald Trump seeks to close the door on the false conspiracy theory that President Obama wasn’t born in the United States, he peddles another lie by claiming Hillary Clinton is behind it. By Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 650 words, photos, video. With CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-GUNS – Trump calls for Clinton’s Secret Service agents to be stripped of their firearms, then adds, “let’s see what happens to her” (sent).

SYRIA – A U.S.-Russian-brokered cease-fire struggles to truly take hold on the ground as a convoy of desperately needed humanitarian aid remains unable to reach besieged rebel-held districts of the flashpoint northern city of Aleppo. Moscow and Washington each trade accusations of failing to bring their warring allies in line as the shaky cease-fire enters its sixth day. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 6 a.m., photos.

GUANTANAMO-SAUDI ARABIA-TERRORISM – An accused al-Qaida bomb-maker told military officials he believed an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family was part of an effort to recruit him for violent extremist acts before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to a newly released transcript. By Ben Fox. SENT: 930 words, photo.

OBIT-EDWARD ALBEE – Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, who challenged theatrical convention in masterworks such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “A Delicate Balance,” died, his personal assistant says. By Drama Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

TRAIL OF TEARS-DAMAGE – The U.S. Forest Service is apologizing after it ripped up a portion of the Trail of Tears in the Appalachian Mountains, reopening wounds for Native Americans who consider the land sacred. The U.S. Forest Service, in documents obtained by The AP, acknowledges that an employee approved the destruction of a ¾-mile section of the trail in eastern Tennessee, contracting in 2014 for heavy equipment to dig three deep trenches and a series of 35 berms. By Travis Loller and Erik Schelzig. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With TRAIL OF TEARS-DAMAGE-TIMELINE (sent).

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

GERMANY-OKTOBERFEST – Munich’s annual beer festival, the Oktoberfest, opens under heightened security following attacks in Bavaria over the summer. UPCOMING: 130 words by 8 a.m.

———————————

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

———————————

CAMPAIGN 2016-MEDIA – Some in the news media are complaining that Donald Trump “played” them by spending 20 minutes showcasing speeches by supporters before declaring his turnabout on the question of President Barack Obama’s birthplace. By Television Writer David Bauder. SENT: 870 words, photo.

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS-REVIEW – A selection of issues at stake in the presidential election and their impact on Americans. SENT: 3,210 words, photos, video.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

MOROCCO ELECTIONS – Morocco’s elections next month will draw attention from around the region and beyond — but not all eyes will be welcome. Fewer foreign observers have been granted permission to monitor the Oct. 7 legislative elections than in the past, as recent election observation laws are being put to the test. UPCOMING: 690 words by 7 a.m., photos.

————-

NATIONAL

————-

LGBT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA – Any actions toward repealing a North Carolina law that limits non-discrimination protections for LGBT people must be preceded by the city of Charlotte’s repeal of a pro-LGBT ordinance, Gov. Pat McCrory’s office says. SENT: 590 words, photos.

PHILADELPHIA OFFICERS SHOT – Officials say two police officers and four civilians have been wounded in a wild shootout that covered a number of blocks in West Philadelphia, and a suspect has been shot and killed. SENT: 220 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

PENN STATE-PATERNO – Hundreds of Joe Paterno’s former players gather outside the school’s baseball stadium to celebrate their accomplishments and the coach who inspired them before he left a polarizing legacy. SENT: 900 words, photos.

——————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————-

CANADA-OBIT-KINSELLA – Canadian novelist W.P. Kinsella, who blended magical realism and baseball in the book that became the smash hit film “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 81. SENT: 640 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Alina Heineke can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.