Nigeria’s president apologizes for plagiarizing Obama speech

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized for plagiarizing President Barack Obama’s 2008 victory speech and says he will punish those responsible.

Adeola Akinremi in her Friday column for ThisDay newspaper denounced “the moral problem of plagiarism on a day Mr. President launched a campaign to demand honesty and integrity.”

Several sentences were almost identical to Obama’s in a speech Buhari made Sept. 8 launching his campaign “Change Begins With Me.”

Buhari said, “We must resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country for so long.”

Obama said, “Let us resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship and pettiness and immaturity that has poisoned our politics for so long.”

Obama and Buhari meet next week at the U.N.