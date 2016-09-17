2 officers shot in Texas while answering suicide call

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say a suspect is dead after shooting and wounding two officers who responded to a reported suicide at a Fort Worth, Texas, house.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Fort Worth police say responding officers initially found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The officers were subsequently told that a witness was located in a backyard shed and were shot after opening the shed door. Police returned fire, a standoff ensued and police later confirmed the unidentified suspect was dead.

Police identified the injured officers as probationary officer Ray Azucena and field training officer Xavier Serrano.

Authorities say Azucena underwent surgery after being shot in the upper torso and extremities, and is expected to recover. Serrano was saved from serious injury by body armor.