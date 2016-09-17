BC-US–Emmys,ADVISORY, US

AP 2016 EMMY COVERAGE ADVISORY — UPDATE

EDITORS:

The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in major categories will be presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences from 8-11 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast live to all U.S. time zones on ABC, preceded at 7 p.m. EDT with a carpet show. Will Emmy voters again raise the bar when it comes to diversity? Will streaming services continue to reap growing recognition by the TV academy while cable and broadcast lose ground? And how will this year’s Emmy rules changes affect the awards outcome? Whatever happens, the AP will be covering the evening from every angle and across all formats. Here’s more…

TEXT

Runup Stories

Wednesday

— EMMYS-PREDICTIONS: Who’s taking Emmy gold home on Sunday night? “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” could repeat as top winners, but our predictions come with the caveat that a rules change could change everything. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— RED CARPET REVOLT: If a celebrity doesn’t walk a red carpet, are they still a celebrity? In the next phase of her career, that’s the bold question facing Miley Cyrus after her unprecedented vow to “never do a red carpet again.” With Hollywood’s awards season kicking off at Sunday’s Emmys, will other celebs follow Cyrus off the carpet? By Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— EMMY WATCH-CARPET ROLLOUT: Jimmy Kimmel ceremoniously rolled out the red carpet Wednesday morning in anticipation of Sunday’s 68th annual Emmys ceremony. The host joked about the television academy boasting that this year’s red carpet will at 1,325 feet be the longest in the show’s history. By Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

Thursday

— EMMYS-PREVIE: Emmy voters tend to reward the same series year after year. Relief from this eye-glazing “Ground Hog Day” sameness, however, may be at hand when the 68th prime-time Emmys air Sunday, with TV academy rules changes carrying the possibility of surprises and upsets. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 700 words, photos.

7/8— EMMY WATCH-AUDI PARTY: The Emmy Awards won’t be presented until Sunday night, but the festivities have already begun. Show sponsor Audi hosted its annual pre-Emmy celebration Thursday at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood where nominees were the guests of honor. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Saturday

— EMMY WATCH-ADVOCACY GALA: Hollywood gets Emmy weekend rolling with a nod to commitment at the TV Industry Advocacy Awards gala. By Derrik J. Lang. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos.

— EMMY WATCH-NOMINEE RECEPTION: Emmy nominees gather to celebrate themselves on the eve of their big weekend. By Mike Lennox. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2 p.m., photos, video.

— EMMY WATCH-REHEARSAL: TV stars in sneakers rehearse for their big night. By Sandy Cohen. TENTATIVE: 400 words by 5 p.m., photos.

— EMMY WATCH-COMEDY CENTRAL PARTY: Amy Schumer, Key & Peele and other Comedy Central personalities gather for some pre-Emmy merriment. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2 a.m., photos.

Show Stories

Sunday Breaking Cycle

— EMMYS: The running mainbar, begin with a 400-word laydown on Sunday morning, followed at around 6 p.m. EDT by pre-show updates with color from the red carpet. A quick writethru will be filed as soon as the first award is presented around 8:10 p.m., also including early show color. Subsequent WTs will move about every 20-30 minutes throughout the show, offering a blend of major winners, context, color and social media buzz. A fast wrapup WT will be filed soon after the conclusion of the show around 11 p.m., followed by a more complete version within 30 minutes. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. About 950 words by midnight, photos, video.

— NEWSALERTS: Will be filed at the end of the show on the winners of the best drama and comedy series categories.

— EMMYS-THE LATEST: Continuous updates throughout the evening, covering arrivals, backstage, pressroom, audience and Governors Ball. The near-time Latest feed will include color items as well as winners in major Emmy categories and other key developments during the show. The stream will be updated nonstop by AP reporters located throughout the Emmy venue. Some of the better Latest items, such as a preponderance of political commentary, may be expanded into separate stories. Latest items will range between 50 and 200 words, running from about 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

— EMMYS-FASHION: A critical look at what worked and what didn’t on the red carpet -and not just for the women. By Leanne Italie. About 600 words by 9 p.m., photos.

— EMMYS-LIST: A running list of winners in the roughly two dozen categories announced on the show, updated every five awards. About 200 words at completion, beginning at about 9 p.m., photos.

— EMMYS-(SEPARATES): Spontaneous separates on noteworthy developments during the show, including a possible roundup of political comments. From 200 to 400 words.

Overnight Cycle

— EMMYS: A new-approach to the mainbar will move by about 4 a.m. Monday, focusing on the Emmy winners and losers and featuring a more analytical treatment. By Television Writer David Bauder. About 800 words by 4 a.m., photos, video..

— EMMYS-REVIEW: A review of the highlights and low lights of the show. Moving at the conclusion of the show. By Television Writer Frazier Moore. About 700 words by midnight, photos.

— EMMY MOMENTS: A capsulized look at the show moments we’ll be talking about on Monday morning. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. About 700 words by 1 a.m., photos.

— EMMYS-FASHION: A chunky look at winners and losers on the red carpet. By Leanne Italie. About 600 words by 1 a.m., photos.

Monday Morning

— EMMYS-RATINGS: Overnight Nielsen numbers for the Emmy show. About 200 words by 2 p.m., photos.

— EMMYS. Possible third-cycle follow, if warranted. About 700 words by 5 p.m., photos.

Contact

If you have questions about AP’s Emmy text coverage, please contact West Coast Entertainment Editor Steve Loeper at [email protected] , 213-952-1250.

VIDEO

Show Coverage

AP Entertainment Video will provide comprehensive coverage of the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Broadcast customers will receive first arrivals and fashion highlights via digital distribution portals starting at 9 p.m. EDT on Sept. 18th. Additional material, including show highlights, will move throughout the evening and into Monday Sept 19th. Online video customers will receive an arrivals edit and a show wrap no later than 0100a.m.ET on Sept. 19th.

Contacts

You can reach U.S. Entertainment Video manager Brooke Lefferts by email at [email protected] or by phone: 917-375-1224 (cell). Emmys lead producer is Mike Cidoni Lennox, [email protected] , 213-447-1740 (cell).

PHOTO

Show Coverage

AP will send a selection of photos over PhotoStream with a much larger array of photos available on the AP Images website. Photos will include arrivals, show, pressroom, backstage, audience, Governors Ball and after-parties. Photos will start moving around 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Contacts

AP entertainment photo editor Carolyn Lessard, 212-621-1923, [email protected] ; or entertainment photo editor Blair Raughley, 410-829-6648, [email protected] ; or entertainment photo manager Ali Kaufman, 323-286-9677, [email protected]

RADIO

Show Coverage

The radio desk will provide audio packages featuring show clips and acceptance speeches for morning drive.

Contact

Oscar Wells Gabriel at [email protected] , or 202-215-3545 and 301-910-7447.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Show Coverage

AP will tweet Emmy updates and results from the @AP and @APEntertainment Twitter accounts, and will post related content to the AP Facebook and Google Plus pages. Several AP journalists will also be tweeting from and about the Emmys on their individual accounts, including iPhone video clips they shoot from their vantage points.

Contact

The AP Nerve Center at 212-621-1600.

The AP.