The Latest: Woman killed in Philadelphia spree shot 7 times

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on a Friday night shooting rampage in Philadelphia that left two police officers wounded, one woman dead, and three other people injured. The suspect was later killed by police. (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Philadelphia police say a 25-year-old woman was shot seven times and died during a shooting rampage by a man who also ambushed a police officer and injured another officer and three other people before he was shot and killed by police.

Police said the still-unidentified suspect walked up to Sgt. Sylvia Young as she sat in her patrol car as part of a task force in west Philadelphia and shot her in the left arm, then shot University of Pennsylvania police officer Ed Miller in the ankle and pelvis. He also fired into a bar, injuring a security guard, and grabbed a woman and later shot her, then fired into a car, hitting a man and woman. That woman died just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was then shot in an alley by other officers.

Police said shortly before noon Saturday that the two wounded officers and the three other people injured were in stable condition. Commissioner Richard Ross said a “rambling” note apparently written by the gunman expressed hatred for police officers and named a probation officer. Ross said, “This is a completely bizarre situation.”

___

9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia police say a note expressing hatred toward law enforcement was found after a man ambushed a police officer then went on a shooting rampage, injuring a second officer, killing one woman and injuring three other people. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

Commissioner Richard Ross said, “This is a completely bizarre situation.”

Ross told reporters Saturday that police found what he called a “rambling” note at the scene they believe was written by the still-unidentified gunman expressing hatred toward police and naming a probation officer. He said police believe only the gunman was involved.

He said the man ambushed Sgt. Sylvia Young, striking her several times in the arm and protective vest, and later wounding Ed Miller of the University of Pennsylvania police force. Both were in stable condition Saturday.

Police said the man also fired into a bar, hitting a security guard, grabbed a woman and shot her, then fired into a car, killing a woman and critically injuring a man before he was shot and killed by police in an alley.

___

7:40 a.m.

Authorities say a man who went on a shooting rampage through the streets of Philadelphia wounded two police officers, killed a woman and injured three other people before police fatally shot him.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says officers began chasing the man late Friday after he ambushed Sgt. Sylvia Young, striking her several times in the in the arm and protective vest. Ross says Ed Miller of the University of Pennsylvania police force also was wounded. Both were in stable condition early Saturday.

Ross says the suspect also shot into a bar, striking a security guard in the leg, and used a woman as a shield before shooting her in the leg.

He later shot into a car, striking a man and a woman. Police say the woman died and the man was in critical condition.

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect wounded three civilians, not five.

__

___

___

