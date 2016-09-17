Man in custody after armed standoff aboard Amtrak train

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man involved in an armed standoff with police aboard an Amtrak train is in custody Saturday.

Nearly 200 passengers on the train bound for San Diego were evacuated Friday night after several reported seeing a man with a weapon. The train was stopped in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles and police surrounded the train.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the standoff ended around 2 a.m. after tear gas was deployed. Amtrak says the man surrendered without incident and had a handgun.

Evacuated passengers were provided alternative transportation to their destination.

This story has been corrected to change the length of the standoff in the summary.