Rice says its band may have gone ‘too far’ in Baylor satire

HOUSTON (AP) — Rice officials say the university’s Marching Owl Band may have gone too far in its satire of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor.

The band, which is known by its acronym MOB, formed a Roman numeral IX on the field during its halftime performance Friday to represent Title IX, the federal law Baylor is accused of violating in its sexual assault scandal. It then shifted to a star formation in reference to Ken Starr, the Baylor president who was demoted and eventually resigned amid the scandal.

In a statement Saturday, Rice said the MOB “did not intend in any way to make light of the serious issue of sexual assault.” Rather, it aimed to satirize “the actions or inactions of the Baylor administration.” But the statement says “it is apparent from the comments of many spectators and Baylor fans that the MOB’s effort may have gone too far.”

This version of the story corrects the last sentence to reflect a change in the statement issued by Rice University.