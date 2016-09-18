Police: Pilot, skydivers eject before plane crash into home

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot and all four skydivers have survived a fiery plane crash in a Phoenix suburb Saturday night.

Gilbert fire officials tell ABC-15 that the plane’s occupants were able to eject before the aircraft struck a house. Both people inside the home escaped injury.

Gilbert police tweeted that the small plane was carrying skydivers for the annual Constitution Fair. Police say the pilot was transported to a hospital for burns.

The plane crashed around 7:30 p.m. near Ray and Gilbert roads.