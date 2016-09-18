AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

US says it may have struck Syrian troops while targeting IS

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group on Saturday, threatening an already fragile U.S. and Russian-brokered cease-fire that has largely held despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.

If confirmed, it would mark the first known direct American strike on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. The United Nations Security Council held a closed emergency meeting Saturday night at Russia’s request to discuss the airstrike.

U.S. Central Command said the strike was immediately halted “when coalition officials were informed by Russian officials that it was possible the personnel and vehicles targeted were part of the Syrian military.”

The Syrian military said the deadly airstrike hit a base in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour that is surrounded by IS, allowing the extremists to advance and overrun Syrian army positions in the area. Russia’s military said it was told by the Syrian army that at least 62 soldiers were killed in the air raid and more than 100 wounded.

The apparently errant strike could deal a crushing blow to the fragile cease-fire that has largely held for five days despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides. The cease-fire, which does not apply to attacks on IS, has already been the subject of disputes between Moscow and Washington, with each accusing the other of failing to fully implement it.

FDNY: 25 hurt in apparent explosion in Chelsea neighborhood

NEW YORK (AP) — An apparent explosion in a crowded Chelsea neighborhood of New York City on Saturday night left 25 people with minor injuries, authorities said.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

He says several people were taken to hospitals with injuries. The Fire Department tweeted that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available. A number of New York City subway routes have been affected by the incident.

Chris Gonzalez, visiting from Dallas, was having dinner with friends at a restaurant in the area.

After summer of attacking Trump, Clinton focuses on herself

WASHINGTON (AP) — All summer long, Hillary Clinton delighted in snappy attack lines about Donald Trump.

Electing the billionaire, she warned, would be a “historic mistake.” The Republican nominee perpetuates “outlandish Trumpian ideas.” Clinton reveled in imagining her rival “composing nasty tweets” as she derided him as “temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified” to be president.

But as the campaign moves into the final stretch, Clinton finds herself chasing an even more elusive target: herself.

Just seven weeks before Election Day and Clinton’s poll numbers slipping, her campaign is trying — yet again — to explain one of the world’s most famous politicians to a skeptical public.

The effort marks an unusual moment of introspection for Clinton, who has long refused to engage in the kind of public self-examination that can help transform would-be heads of state into relatable figures.

World Leaders to focus on refugee crisis and Syria at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders meeting at the United Nations starting Monday will be trying to make progress on two intractable problems at the top of the global agenda — the biggest refugee crisis since World War II and the Syrian conflict now in its sixth year which has claimed over 300,000 lives.

Against a backdrop of rising ethnic and religious tension, fighting elsewhere in the Mideast and Africa, extremist attacks across the world and a warming planet, there are plenty of other issues for the 135 heads of state and government and more than 50 ministers expected to attend to try to tackle.

“It’s no secret there’s a lot of fear out there,” U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters Thursday, citing the uncertainties sparked by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, the threat posed by the Islamic State extremist group, and attacks in many parts of the world by IS and other terrorist groups.

But Syria, where a tense cease-fire brokered by Moscow and Washington went into effect last Monday, remains at the top of the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual ministerial meeting. An apparently errant airstrike on Saturday in which the U.S. military may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group could deal a crushing blow to the U.S.-Russian-brokered cease-fire. The cease-fire, which does not apply to attacks on IS, has largely held for five days despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.

The U.N. Security Council held a closed emergency meeting Saturday night at Russia's request to discuss the airstrike. The acrimonious meeting offered a harbinger of the difficulties ahead as the U.S. and Russia remain suspicious of each other's intents in Syria. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power accused Russia of pulling "a stunt" that is "cynical and hypocritical" in calling for the meeting while not taking similar action in response to atrocities committed by Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he had never seen "such an extraordinary display of American heavy-handedness" as displayed by power.

Police: Anti-cop note found at scene of deadly rampage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A “rambling” note expressing hatred for police was found after a man opened fire on a Philadelphia police officer then went on a shooting rampage, injuring a second officer, killing a woman and wounding three other people before he was shot and killed by police in an alley, authorities said Saturday.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross identified the gunman in the Friday overnight attack as 25-year-old Nicholas Glenn, who was “well-known” to police and has a criminal record.

Ross said Glenn had a 9mm Ruger and at least three magazines as well as a plastic bag with 13 to 15 live rounds. Investigators were trying to track the origins of the weapon, which had an obliterated serial number.

“Obviously, he was hell-bent on hurting a lot of people,” the commissioner said at a news conference, adding that “we aren’t absolutely clear as to why.”

The note was addressed “Doomed People” and expressed hatred for law enforcement and a probation officer; it was found on the gunman, Ross said. Police believe Glenn acted on his own and not as part of a group.

Sister of black man killed by police says he was unarmed

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The sister of a black man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer when he reached into an SUV stalled in the street said on Saturday that she does not believe her brother was armed.

Terrence Crutcher, 40, died at the hospital where he was taken after he was shot by the officer at around 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

“One fact I do know is that my brother was unarmed,” Terrence Crutcher’s twin sister Tiffany Crutcher told a news conference Saturday. “I’m just devastated.”

MacKenzie declined to say Saturday whether a weapon was found and said the items that were recovered will not be revealed until a news conference Monday by Police Chief Chuck Jordan.

An attorney for the Crutcher family, Damario Solomon-Simmons, called on Saturday for police to release any video of the shooting. Police spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie said she believes the officers’ dash cameras might have captured video of the shooting. Tulsa police officers don’t have body cameras, although they were selected to receive a nearly $600,000 cash-match grant for them in 2015.

Pipe bomb explodes before Marines charity run; no injuries

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — A pipe bomb exploded in a New Jersey shore town Saturday shortly before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blast in Seaside Park around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, said Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office. He said no surrounding structures were damaged.

The FBI has taken over as the lead agency in the investigation. But officials would not say whether they believe the incident was terror-related or if they suspected participants in the third annual Semper Five run were targeted.

Brad Cohen, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Newark, declined to discuss the matter at length during a brief news conference staged Saturday evening. He also declined to take questions from reporters, citing the “active, ongoing” investigation.

The race had been scheduled to start shortly before the blast occurred, but it was delayed due to the large numbers of people registering for the race and reports of an unattended backpack being found. Della Fave noted that if the race had started on time, a “good number of people” would have been running past the area where the explosion occurred.

Top 25 Takeaways: Action Jackson and The Ville on the rise

Week three of the college football season set the tone for the College Football Playoff race and will rearrange the AP Top 25 poll.

Observations, thoughts and takeaways from a weekend during which new national championship contenders emerged and other hopefuls were all but eliminated.

1. In a season filled with returning stars and high-profile Heisman Trophy contenders, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has passed them all to become the must-see player of 2016. Conjuring up memories of Michael Vick , Vince Young and Marcus Mariota, the sophomore is the Heisman front-runner and so far nobody is close.

2. Clemson’s DeShaun Watson gets to make his counterpoint to Jackson in two weeks, when No. 5 Clemson hosts the Cardinals, who will be making a big jump from No. 10 in the rankings Sunday.

3. Jackson was the star, but the beat down of Florida State was thorough and well-rounded. The Cardinals’ defense, which features three big-time players who transferred to Louisville — Devonte Fields, Shaq Wiggins and Josh Harvey-Clemmons — smothered the Seminoles.

Obama urges African-American voters to protect his legacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama said Saturday night he will take it as a “personal insult” if the African-American community fails to turn out for the presidential election and encouraged black voters to support Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Obama delivered his final keynote address to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, symbolically passing the torch to the person he hopes will succeed him next year. Clinton, his former secretary of state, was honored for becoming the first female presidential nominee of a major party.

Obama said his name may not be on the ballot, but issues of importance to the black community were, including justice, good schools and ending mass incarceration.

“I will consider it a personal insult, an insult to my legacy if this community lets down its guard and fails to activate itself in this election,” Obama said with a stern look and booming passion. “You want to give me a good send-off, go vote.”

In her own pitch to African-Americans at the same dinner, Clinton implored the crowd to help protect Obama’s legacy, warning of a “dangerous and divisive vision” that could come from Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Snoop Dogg honored in politically charged BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA (AP) — Snoop Dogg said he initially felt misunderstood at the beginning of his rap career that ended up turning into a legendary one while accepting his “I Am Hip Hop” honor during a politically-charged BET Hip-Hop Awards show near Atlanta.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar surprised attendees Saturday evening by introducing and handing Snoop the award during the 11th annual awards, which was taped. Lamar, in front of a packed crowd at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, said the ultra-smooth West Coast rapper “paved a way into many hearts” with his authentic rap flow and infectious persona.

Hip-hop royalty from Dr. Dre to Pharrell Williams paid homage to Snoop, a legend in his own right.

“He mastered the game through tests and challenges that earned him the respect of a college professor, except his game came from the streets,” Lamar said. “He put (me) on game, so I would avoid the same pitfalls. … Snoop Dogg was the God, and continues to be so.”

During his acceptance speech, Snoop encouraged up-and-coming rappers to continue to “push the envelope” in being creative and original.