17 soldiers dead in Indian army base attack in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A top army officer says 17 soldiers and 4 rebels have been killed in a deadly attack on a key army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Sunday’s attack is the biggest in the troubled region in recent years.

The attack came early Sunday when at least four rebels sneaked into the sprawling army camp in Uri town close to the highly militarized line of control dividing the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan.

The militants used guns and grenades to target the soldiers who returned gunfire.