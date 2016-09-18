At least 13 reported to be killed in Thailand boat accident

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai news reports say at least 13 people were killed when a double-decker passenger boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the Chao Phraya River north of Bangkok.

Some people were still missing after the accident, which occurred when the boat was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon, but it was not immediately clear how many.

TV Channel 7 and other stations reported that more than 30 people were injured in the accident. Channel 7 said 13 people were killed.

No foreigners were reported to be among the victims.

Rescue efforts were continuing Sunday evening, but were being hampered by rain and darkness.