Suicide car bomber kills Somali general in capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a powerful car bomb killed a Somali military general and five of his bodyguards in the capital Sunday.

Capt. Ali Nur said Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle was killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle next to the general’s car near Somalia’s defense ministry compound in Mogadishu.

Gobanle was the commander of the Somali army’s 3rd Brigade, a combat team fighting the al-Shabab Islamic extremists in southern Somalia.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has been waging a deadly insurgency across large parts of Somalia and often uses suicide car bomb attacks.