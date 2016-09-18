The Latest: Police ask for vigilance from Emmys attendees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on Sunday’s 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All times local.

3:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is asking Emmys attendees to remain vigilant in the wake of explosions in New York City and New Jersey.

Beck says there are no known credible threats to security in Los Angeles, but those attending Sunday’s Emmys in downtown Los Angeles should report any suspicious activity.

Downtown LA is an especially busy place Sunday, with the Rams playing their first home football game in 22 years at the nearby Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Beck says Los Angeles police are constantly assessing security threat levels in the wake Saturday’s two explosions.

Officials in New York are trying to determine who was responsible for an explosion that injured 29 in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. New Jersey law enforcement is trying to determine if a pipe bomb that exploded at a seaside community was related to terrorism.