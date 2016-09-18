BC-AP News Digest 6 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

————————-

NEW & DEVELOPING

————————-

BRAZIL PARALYMPICS — Closing ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

EMMYS — Developing from 7 p.m. red carpet coverage; show starts at 8 p.m.

—————

ONLY ON AP

—————

POLITICS OF PAIN-STATE INFLUENCE – Makers of prescription painkillers have tried to kill or weaken state measures aimed at stemming the tide of opioid drugs, which have contributed to the overdose deaths of 165,000 people this millennium. The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity find the companies pushed back on proposed measures by relying on a 50-state network of lobbyists, millions in campaign contributions and alliances with advocacy groups. By Geoff Mulvihill, Liz Essley Whyte and Ben Wieder. SENT: 3,980 words, photos, graphic. A 1,250-word abridged version also moved. With POLITICS OF PAIN-DOMINO EFFECT – Drugmakers fought domino effect of Washington opioid limits; POLITICS OF PAIN-KEY FINDINGS; POLITICS OF PAIN-ABOUT THIS PROJECT (all sent).

—————

TOP STORIES

—————-

MANHATTAN EXPLOSION — Investigators are scrambling to find out who planted a bomb that rocked a bustling New York City neighborhood and why. They scoured shrapnel, forensic traces and surveillance video for any link to an unexploded pressure-cooker device found a few blocks away. By Jake Pearson. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. Highlighting video US NY EXPLOSION (CR). WITH: MANHATTAN EXPLOSION-THE LATEST; PIPE BOMB BLAST — FBI says New Jersey beaches reopen after pipe bomb blast, probe ongoing. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MALL-ST CLOUD MINNESOTA — Authorities say a man in a private security uniform stabbed nine people at a Minnesota shopping mall, reportedly mentioning Allah and asking at least one victim if they were Muslim before an off-duty police officer shot and killed him. An FBI official says the attack is being viewed as a possible act of terrorism. By Jeff Baenen And Amy Forliti. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. WITH: MALL-ST CLOUD MINNESOTA-THE LATEST.

SYRIA — Syria’s fragile cease-fire has received new blows with the first aerial attacks on rebel-held neighborhoods in the northern city of Aleppo and a southern village that killed at least eight people. The airstrikes on Aleppo were the first since the U.S.-Russian cease-fire went into effect Monday, and a day after a deadly U.S. strike on Syrian government forces. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 900 words, photos, video. WITH: SYRIA-ALEPPO VOICES — Rebel-held districts of Aleppo have been granted a reprieve from the incessant bombings by Syrian government warplanes and the promise of an end to a crippling siege. But war-hardened residents of Aleppo’s eastern districts, one of the last large urban centers defying President Bashar Assad, are skeptical the cease-fire will hold. The AP speaks to residents and activists trapped inside the city. SENT: 1,460 words, photos, video. This story has moved as the Monday Spotlight.

UNITED NATIONS-REFUGEE SUMMIT — The question of what to do about the world’s 65.3 million displaced people takes center stage at the United Nations General Assembly Monday when leaders from around the globe converge on New York for the first-ever summit on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants. By Michael Astor. SENT: 700 words, photos. WITH: UNITED NATIONS-MEETINGS — World leaders to focus on refugee crisis and Syria at UN (sent).

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters declare an end to the so-called era of “birtherism,” even though the GOP candidate built his political identity around the idea and spent the last five years repeatedly questioning whether the nation’s first black president was a U.S. citizen. By Laurie Kellman. SENT: 800 words, photos, video. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-THE LATEST.

EMMYS — What do computer hackers, the divisive U.S. presidential campaign and racial tensions have to do with the Emmys? Possibly a lot, if TV academy voters favored shows plugged into modern anxiety when they cast ballots for the 68th prime-time Emmy Awards. By AP Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 430 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from red carpet arrivals at 7 p.m., followed by 8 p.m. broadcast. WITH: EMMYS-THE LATEST; EMMYS-FASHION: A critical look at what worked and what didn’t on the red carpet — and not just for the women. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 9 p.m.; EMMYS-LIST — A running list of winners in the roughly two dozen categories announced on the show, updated every five awards. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos starting around 9 p.m.

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Louisville surges to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, matching the best ranking in school history, and Ohio State moves up to No. 2 behind Alabama. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SEAHAWKS-RAMS —The Rams host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in their first regular-season home game as the NFL returns to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 22 years. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game is underway.

OBIT-CHARMIAN CARR — Charmian Carr, the actress best known for sweetly portraying the eldest von Trapp daughter in Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” has died.

BRITAIN-LONDON FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Topshop Unique debuts a new “runway to retail” model at London Fashion Week. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TORONTO FILM FESTIVIAL — “La La Land,” a modern-day musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, wins top prize at Toronto film festival. SENT: 300 words, photos.

————-

NATIONAL

————-

DRONES-LINE OF SIGHT — As thousands of commercial drones take to the skies under new Federal Aviation Administration rules, some small operators are pursuing a coveted exemption that would allow them to fly their drones where they can’t be seen by the pilot. SENT: 610 words, photos.

LOOKALIKE GUNS-REAL CRIMES — As Ohio authorities investigate the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy who officers said pulled a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband, law enforcement agencies are grappling with suspects using fake guns to commit real crimes. SENT: 730 words, photos.

MINE SPILL-AFTER THE CLEANUP — A creek in the mountains west of Denver used to turn yellow with toxic waste gurgling from abandoned mines, but after a $62 million Superfund project, it now runs clean and clear. SENT: 800 words, photos.

——————————–

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

——————————–

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270 — Hillary Clinton’s campaign is aggressively outworking Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania, a state the billionaire businessman can scarcely afford to lose and still hope to become president. SENT: 940 words.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270-ANALYSIS — Despite signs of a tightening national presidential race, Hillary Clinton still appears to have an advantage in enough states to give her an Electoral College victory. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-FLORIDA-CUBAN-AMERICANS — Misgivings about Donald Trump could influence the votes of hundreds of thousands of Cuban-Americans and possibly tilt the nation’s most populous battleground state toward Hillary Clinton. SENT: 1,370 words. A 700-word abridged version is also available.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

UNITED STATES-JAPAN-SKOREA — US, Japan and South Korea condemn North Korea’s recent nuclear test and calling for tough new measures to further isolate the communist state. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ARCHBISHOP-SEX ASSAULT — A Roman Catholic administrator is urging the Vatican to remove Guam’s archbishop, who has refused to resign amid accusations of sexual abuse against altar boys. SENT: 400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-ELECTION — Early results show Russia’s ruling United Russia party winning in the parliamentary election amid reports of election violations and visible voter apathy in the country’s two largest cities. SENT: 900 words, photos.

————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————–

CODEINE-KIDS, HFR — The American Academy of Pediatrics strengthens recommendations against using codeine for kids’ coughs or pain because of reports of deaths and risks for dangerous side effects including breathing problems. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. UPCOMING: 380 words. For release Monday at 12:01 a.m.

———

SPORTS

———

OLY–PARALYMPICS-CLOSING — After 1,192 days, Brazil’s run of mega-sports events comes to an end at the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games — a musical tribute to Brazil’s diversity and 4,350 unique Paralympicans. By Stephen Wade. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Ceremony starts 6 p.m.

HKO–WORLD CUP-NORTH AMERICA-FINLAND — All eyes are on the unknown Team North America in its first World Cup of Hockey game against Finland. Connor McDavid and the rest of the blend of 23-and-under U.S. and Canadian players bring speed, skill and excitement that’s hard to find in international hockey. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m. WITH: HKO–WORLD CUP-US — While Canada was in championship form in its World Cup of Hockey opener, the United States was completely out of sorts in a loss to Team Europe. SENT: 600 words, photos.

———————

ENTERTAINMENT

———————

BOX OFFICE — ‘Sully’ soars over ‘Blair Witch,’ ‘Bridget’ at box office. SENT: 700 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Ron DePasquale can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Susan Plageman, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.