The Latest: Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins comedy actress Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on Sunday’s 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All times local.

5:50 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the winner of the Emmy Award for best comedy actress for her role in “Veep”

It’s a five-peat for Louis-Dreyfus, who has won the category the four previous years for her role as politician Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy.

In accepting the award, Louis-Dreyfus said she’d like to apologize for the current state of American politics, joking that her show seems to have morphed from comedy to documentary during the current contentious election season.

Turning serious a moment later, she fought back tears as she dedicated the award to her father, who died Friday.

Louis-Dreyfus has been an Emmy favorite for years, winning comedy acting awards for “Seinfeld” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine” before dominating the category with her work on “Veep.”

___

5:30 p.m.

Kate McKinnon has won the Emmy for best supporting actress on a comedy series for her role on “Saturday Night Live.”

It is McKinnon’s first Emmy win for her work on the NBC comedy show, in which she plays a variety of roles.

Those roles include impersonations of public figures such as Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Clinton was among those she thanked in her acceptance speech.

___

5:20 p.m.

Louie Anderson is the winner of the Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Anderson won for his role on the FX comedy, in which he plays the mother of a man trying to achieve his dream of becoming a professional clown.

The night’s first award winner, Anderson thanked his mother, adding he stole many aspects of her personality for his Emmy-winning role.

___

5:15 p.m.

Sarah Paulson and her real-life doppelganger, O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, joined forces at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Paulson is nominated for her portrayal of Clark in the FX series: “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” She had promised to bring the former prosecutor to Sunday’s Emmys.

The two sat next to each other at the awards show, leading Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel to quip, “”Are you rooting for O.J. to win this time?”

Simpson was acquitted.

The FX series was a retelling of Simpson’s double murder trial and included several behind-the-scenes moments that focused on Clark and her personal life while dealing with the so-called “Trial of the Century.”

___

4:55 p.m.

It’s nearly showtime and several Emmy Awards show attendees are seeking respite from the 90-degree weather outside, lining up inside the Microsoft Theater lobby to purchase $9 glasses of bubbly from a concession stand.

“Transparent” actress Kathryn Hahn, “The Simpsons” actor Hank Azaria and YouTube star “Burnie” Burns are among the celebs lined up at the concession stand, where hot dogs are also selling for $5.50 apiece.

For nominees still waiting to get inside the theater a red-carpet fast lane that leads directly to the front of the theater’s orchestra section has been opened up.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats in the theater, our pre-show will begin in just a few minutes,” an announcer is cooing as people scramble to find their seats.

— Derrik J. Lang (@derrikjlang)

___

4:45 p.m.

The kids from the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon “Stranger Things” are making the most of their newly anointed popularity, hamming it up on Sunday’s Emmys red carpet and chatting up bleacher fans.

Thirteen-year-old Gaten Matarazzo flashed his signature grin, while Caleb McLaughlin posed for photos and shook hands with several excited onlookers. Meanwhile, fans cooed over 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown’s sleek black dress.

“Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress Gwendoline Christie also stopped to pose for a few selfies while “Key and Peele” nominee Keegan-Michael Key and “UnReal” star Shiri Appleby walked by and waved.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

4 p.m.

Judith Light is being fully transparent when she tells bleacher fans how difficult it is to walk a red carpet in heels.

“I can’t walk, but thanks,” the actress, nominated for her role in a comedy series for the Amazon Instant Video show “Transparent,” said as she responded to shouts and cheers from fans in the red-carpet bleachers.

Light was one of the first stars to walk the carpe Sunday, along with fellow nominees Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3:45 p.m.

It’s another hot, hot, hot year on the Emmys red carpet.

With temperatures in the 90s in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, one woman in the fan bleachers outside the Microsoft Theater was wheeled out on a stretcher by paramedics.

She was alert, sipping water and smiling but had become dehydrated. Her condition prompted event staff to remind everyone present to remember to keep drinking water.

Staffers also fetched little Emmy-branded water bottles for anyone who asked.

Others in the bleachers came prepared with umbrellas, books and snacks while waiting for things to get going.

Only a few nominees had arrived 90 minutes before show time but the red carpet was bustling with security checks and other pre-show activity.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is asking Emmys attendees to remain vigilant in the wake of explosions in New York City and New Jersey.

Beck says there are no known credible threats to security in Los Angeles, but those attending Sunday’s Emmys in downtown Los Angeles should report any suspicious activity.

Downtown LA is an especially busy place Sunday, with the Rams playing their first home football game in 22 years at the nearby Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Beck says Los Angeles police are constantly assessing security threat levels in the wake Saturday’s two explosions.

Officials in New York are trying to determine who was responsible for an explosion that injured 29 in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. New Jersey law enforcement is trying to determine if a pipe bomb that exploded at a seaside community was related to terrorism.

—Anthony McCartney (@mccartneyap)