The Latest: Tatiana Maslany wins best drama actress Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on Sunday’s 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All times local.

7:50 p.m.

Tatiana Maslany is the Emmy Award winner for best actress in a drama series for her role in “Orphan Black.”

It is the first Emmy win for Maslany, who plays multiple characters in the BBC America series. All of her characters are clones with distinct personalities and lives.

Maslany has drawn praise for her versatility in playing the roles, which range from suburban mom to ruthless assassin, during the show’s four seasons.

___

7:45 p.m.

Rami Malek is the Emmy Award winner for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Mr. Robot.”

Malek plays a hacker recruited by an anarchist into a conspiracy to wipe out all consumer debt in the USA Network series.

The second season of “Mr. Robot” is currently airing and the critically acclaimed series has been a springboard for Malek’s career. This is his first Emmy win.

The show’s season finale airs later this week.

___

7:30 p.m.

Ben Mendelsohn is the winner of the Emmy Award for best drama supporting actor for his “Bloodline” role.

Mendelsohn won for his portrayal of the black sheep of a prominent Florida Keys family who manages to complicate the lives of his mother and siblings, even from beyond-the-grave.

___

7:25 p.m.

Maggie Smith is the winner of the best drama supporting actress Emmy Award for her role on “Downton Abbey”

It is Smith’s fourth Emmy win and her third for playing the Dowager Countess of Grantham on the series, which aired for six seasons on PBS.

She did not appear at Sunday’s ceremony, and host Jimmy Kimmel had joked early in the show that all winners would have to be present to receive their awards.

After Smith’s win said her Emmy would not be mailed to her but would be kept in the Microsoft Theater’s Los and Found until she shows up to claim it.

___

7:10 p.m.

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is “one of the most dangerous monsters,” comparing him to Hitler.

Soloway made the comment speaking to reporters backstage at the Emmys after winning the best director prize. She said, “Any moment that I have to call Trump out for being an heir to Hitler, I will.”

During its second season “Transparent” related the current state of transgender people to the situation facing Jews in Nazi Germany before the Holocaust.

Soloway said Sunday that Trump, like Hitler, has “otherized” people to gain political power, including, disabled people, Muslims, Mexican-Americans and women who don’t “look like beauty pageant contestants.”

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

___

7 p.m.

“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy Award for best limited TV series.

The FX series recreates moments from Simpson’s double-murder trial in Los Angeles focusing on prosecutors and a “Dream Team” of defense lawyers handling a case dubbed “The Trial of the Century.”

The series, which starred Courtney B. Vance as defense attorney Johnny Cochran, Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark and Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, received the second most Emmy nominations this year.

Vance, Paulson and co-star Sterling K. Brown, who played prosecutor Christopher Darden, won acting Emmys for the series.

___

6:50: p.m.

Courtney B. Vance is the winner of Emmy for best actor in a limited series for the show “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Vance won for his portrayal of late defense attorney Johnny Cochran, who led a legal “Dream Team” in the successful defense of NFL great O.J. Simpson on double murder charges.

The series won three Emmy acting awards on Sunday, including for Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson for their portrayals of prosecutors Christopher Darden and Marcia Clark.

Both Vance and Brown gave prominent shout-outs to their wives.

Vance ended his acceptance speech with a political message, shouting, “Obama out! Hillary in!”

___

6:40 p.m.

Sarah Paulson is the winner of the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series for her role in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

It is Paulson’s first Emmy win and comes for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark, who endured widespread criticism as she tried to convict NFL legend O.J. Simpson of double murder under the glaring spotlight of the so-called “Trial of the Century.”

Paulson’s co-star Sterling K. Brown, who played prosecutor Christopher Darden in the series, won the best supporting actor award and she thanked him in her acceptance speech.

Paulson also thanked Clark, who she brought to the Emmys, and apologized to her for having a two-dimensional view of the prosecutor before signing on to play her onscreen.

___

6:30 p.m.

It wasn’t a gag, Jimmy Kimmel, the kids from “Stranger Things” and dozens of volunteers really did pass out lunch bags with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — to some people at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

The free snacks were just for those seated in the Microsoft Theater’s orchestra section. The folks in the loge and balcony areas were out of luck.

Taraji P. Henson and Kate McKinnon were among the stars who grabbed a bag.

During a commercial break, a female announcer warned attendees with peanut and gluten allergies that the sacks were filled with nuts and bread.

Kimmel repeated that warning during the show, joking that those with allergies should be careful because he had only one EpiPen.

— Derrik J. Lang (@derrikjlang)

___

6:15 p.m.

The Emmy Awards, as fans know, is more than just an awards competition but a fashion show as well.

One of those who might have won an Emmy for red-carpet attire, if it was a category, was Kristen Bell, who wore a low-cut champagne chiffon ball gown with just enough sparkle running through its floral print.

Angela Bassett stood out in lemon yellow with cape sleeves and a full train, while Shiri Appleby wore an optimistic sky blue sparkler.

A roundup of fashion choices by The Associated Press noted that several attendees, including singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and actress Kathryn Hahn, opted for velvet, a trendy fabric used by several designers at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

Kerry Washington, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a strapless gown that had a front cutout for her baby bump.

While women’s fashion is most scrutinized on the red carpet, a few actors gained attention.

Terrence Howard of “Empire” wore a black-and-white check tuxedo jacket with a patterned bow tie.

Fred Armisen opted for a black tuxedo with some unorthodox accessories — Frankenstein bolts on his neck.

— Leanne Italie.

___

6:05 p.m.

“The Voice” is getting the chance to sing the same tune again, winning the best reality competition Emmy Award for the second year in a row.

The NBC singing competition pairs would-be stars with some of the top talents in the music industry, including judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

___

6 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor is the winner of the Emmy Award for best comedy actor for his role in “Transparent.”

Tambor plays a retired professor who becomes a transgender woman as the Amazon show looks at how the transition impacts her grown children.

This is the second year in a row Tambor has won the best comedy actor Emmy.

Earlier in Sunday’s Emmy show Tambor introduced a tribute to the late Garry Shandling whose “Larry Sanders Show” he co-starred in.

___

5:50 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the winner of the Emmy Award for best comedy actress for her role in “Veep”

It’s a five-peat for Louis-Dreyfus, who has won the category the four previous years for her role as politician Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy.

In accepting the award, Louis-Dreyfus said she’d like to apologize for the current state of American politics, joking that her show seems to have morphed from comedy to documentary during the current contentious election season.

Turning serious a moment later, she fought back tears as she dedicated the award to her father, who died Friday.

Louis-Dreyfus has been an Emmy favorite for years, winning comedy acting awards for “Seinfeld” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine” before dominating the category with her work on “Veep.”

___

5:30 p.m.

Kate McKinnon has won the Emmy for best supporting actress on a comedy series for her role on “Saturday Night Live.”

It is McKinnon’s first Emmy win for her work on the NBC comedy show, in which she plays a variety of roles.

Those roles include impersonations of public figures such as Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Clinton was among those she thanked in her acceptance speech.

___

5:20 p.m.

Louie Anderson is the winner of the Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Anderson won for his role on the FX comedy, in which he plays the mother of a man trying to achieve his dream of becoming a professional clown.

The night’s first award winner, Anderson thanked his mother, adding he stole many aspects of her personality for his Emmy-winning role.

___

5:15 p.m.

Sarah Paulson and her real-life doppelganger, O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, joined forces at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Paulson is nominated for her portrayal of Clark in the FX series: “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” She had promised to bring the former prosecutor to Sunday’s Emmys.

The two sat next to each other at the awards show, leading Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel to quip, “”Are you rooting for O.J. to win this time?”

Simpson was acquitted.

The FX series was a retelling of Simpson’s double murder trial and included several behind-the-scenes moments that focused on Clark and her personal life while dealing with the so-called “Trial of the Century.”

___

4:55 p.m.

It’s nearly showtime and several Emmy Awards show attendees are seeking respite from the 90-degree weather outside, lining up inside the Microsoft Theater lobby to purchase $9 glasses of bubbly from a concession stand.

“Transparent” actress Kathryn Hahn, “The Simpsons” actor Hank Azaria and YouTube star “Burnie” Burns are among the celebs lined up at the concession stand, where hot dogs are also selling for $5.50 apiece.

For nominees still waiting to get inside the theater a red-carpet fast lane that leads directly to the front of the theater’s orchestra section has been opened up.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats in the theater, our pre-show will begin in just a few minutes,” an announcer is cooing as people scramble to find their seats.

— Derrik J. Lang (@derrikjlang)

___

4:45 p.m.

The kids from the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon “Stranger Things” are making the most of their newly anointed popularity, hamming it up on Sunday’s Emmys red carpet and chatting up bleacher fans.

Thirteen-year-old Gaten Matarazzo flashed his signature grin, while Caleb McLaughlin posed for photos and shook hands with several excited onlookers. Meanwhile, fans cooed over 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown’s sleek black dress.

“Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress Gwendoline Christie also stopped to pose for a few selfies while “Key and Peele” nominee Keegan-Michael Key and “UnReal” star Shiri Appleby walked by and waved.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

4 p.m.

Judith Light is being fully transparent when she tells bleacher fans how difficult it is to walk a red carpet in heels.

“I can’t walk, but thanks,” the actress, nominated for her role in a comedy series for the Amazon Instant Video show “Transparent,” said as she responded to shouts and cheers from fans in the red-carpet bleachers.

Light was one of the first stars to walk the carpe Sunday, along with fellow nominees Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3:45 p.m.

It’s another hot, hot, hot year on the Emmys red carpet.

With temperatures in the 90s in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, one woman in the fan bleachers outside the Microsoft Theater was wheeled out on a stretcher by paramedics.

She was alert, sipping water and smiling but had become dehydrated. Her condition prompted event staff to remind everyone present to remember to keep drinking water.

Staffers also fetched little Emmy-branded water bottles for anyone who asked.

Others in the bleachers came prepared with umbrellas, books and snacks while waiting for things to get going.

Only a few nominees had arrived 90 minutes before show time but the red carpet was bustling with security checks and other pre-show activity.

—Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is asking Emmys attendees to remain vigilant in the wake of explosions in New York City and New Jersey.

Beck says there are no known credible threats to security in Los Angeles, but those attending Sunday’s Emmys in downtown Los Angeles should report any suspicious activity.

Downtown LA is an especially busy place Sunday, with the Rams playing their first home football game in 22 years at the nearby Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Beck says Los Angeles police are constantly assessing security threat levels in the wake Saturday’s two explosions.

Officials in New York are trying to determine who was responsible for an explosion that injured 29 in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. New Jersey law enforcement is trying to determine if a pipe bomb that exploded at a seaside community was related to terrorism.

—Anthony McCartney (@mccartneyap)