AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The United States sent two nuclear-capable supersonic bombers streaking over ally South Korea last week in a show of force meant to cow North Korea after its recent nuclear test and also to settle rattled nerves in the South. The B-1B bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean jets, flew over Osan Air Base, which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with North Korea, the world’s most heavily armed.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, North Korean soldiers and relief teams rushed to clear roads and railway tracks, build shelters and provide food and sanitation to tens of thousands of residents in a remote part of the country near the Chinese border that was devastated by heavy downpours and flash floods when a typhoon pounded their villages. Strong winds and flash floods caused by Typhoon Lionrock killed more than 130 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and crippled infrastructure in North Korea’s northern tip, according to North Korean officials and international aid organizations.

U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson threw open the doors to the French-themed Parisian Macao, the mogul’s fifth property in the former Portuguese colony of Macau. The $2.9 billion casino resort is drenched in Francophone icons, including replicas of 20 famous Paris landmarks, the biggest of which is a half-size replica of the Eiffel Tower. The faux monument offers visitors panoramic views of the Cotai Strip, Macau’s version of the Las Vegas Strip built on reclaimed land between two islands.

Virtual reality arrived for real at the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s biggest exhibitions for the latest in fun and games. Players at the booths donned chunky headgear covering their eyes and ears, immersed in their own worlds, shooting imaginary monsters or dancing with virtual partners. The show featured 614 companies demonstrating more than 1,500 game software titles.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Hiroshi Otabe in Tokyo.