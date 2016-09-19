NASCAR’s Regan Smith skips race to attend daughter’s birth

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — NASCAR driver Regan Smith has welcomed his second child after skipping this weekend’s race in order to be with his wife as she went into labor.

Smith left the Chicagoland Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 and returned home to North Carolina to be with his wife, Megan. He says on Twitter that Eliza Grace Smith was born Sunday afternoon. He posted a picture of Megan and the baby, calling them, “The two most beautiful girls I’ve ever laid my eyes on.”

NASCAR says the couple had a son, Rheet Lee Smith, last year.

Ty Dillon filled in for Smith on Sunday and finished 27th.