The Latest: Ex-officials ask Trump to disclose overseas ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

8:35 a.m.

Dozens of former high-ranking national security officials are calling on Donald Trump to disclose the nature of his overseas business relationships, including his foreign investments and international business partners.

In a letter released Monday, the officials are also asking the Republican presidential nominee to pledge that he will divest himself of his overseas business interests should he win the November election.

The letter was signed by numerous supporters of Hillary Clinton, including retired Marine Gen. John Allen and Michael Morell, the former acting director of the CIA.

The former officials say Trump’s overseas ties could affect the foreign policy Trump might pursue as president and seem to have “already influenced the policy positions he has taken as a candidate.” They singled out Trump’s repeated praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

___

8:25 a.m.

Donald Trump says police “are afraid to do anything” to stop attacks like the bombing in New York because they don’t want to be accused of racial profiling.

In a phone interview Monday on “Fox and Friends,” the Republican presidential nominee said he would “knock the hell out of” terrorist groups.

A weekend explosion in Manhattan injured 29 people.

Trump said local police often know who “a lot of these people are” but “they are afraid to do anything about it because they don’t want to be accused of profiling.”

Trump also repeated his call to crack down on immigration, a central theme of his campaign.

He said: “This isn’t just something that I developed overnight” because of the attacks. “I knew this was going to happen,” he added.

___

5:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is wooing younger voters in Philadelphia as her campaign acknowledges they need to do more to get millennials on board.

Campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri says Clinton will use the Monday morning event at Temple University to “speak directly to millennial voters about how they have the most at stake in this election.” She added that the campaign recognizes younger voters are a key demographic and “it’s clear that the campaign must do more to earn their vote.”

Palmieri noted the campaign has increased efforts to reach out to young voters. They are sending out popular surrogates like President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. She says the campaign is also working in the states to organize and mobilize younger voters.