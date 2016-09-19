The Latest: Gas prices in South rise after pipeline spill

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the gas shortage caused by a pipeline spill (all times local):

Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Alabama.

AAA Carolinas reports the average price for a gallon in North Carolina on Monday was $2.16 – up from $2.05 last week. In South Carolina, a gallon was selling for an average of $2.04. That’s an increase of 13 cents from last week.

The difference in the prices between the states is North Carolina’s higher state gasoline tax. Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama also have had prices spike since the spill.

Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for the motor club based in Charlotte, North Carolina, says the higher prices should be temporary until full fuel shipments resume.

She says gas prices normally drop after the busy summer driving season. Even with the recent increases, the price of gas in the Carolinas is still less than the national average of $2.20 a gallon.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued an executive order aimed at preventing price-gouging by merchants amid some gas shortages caused by a recent pipeline break.

In the order signed Monday morning, Deal said there have been recent reports that wholesale and retail gas prices have “substantially increased” in some markets.

The governor said in the order that price-gouging is harmful to the social and economic welfare of Georgia residents, and issued the order prohibiting the practice.

The spill was first detected Sept. 9. The leak of more than 252,000 gallons (953,000 liters) of gas in Alabama has led to gas shortages in Georgia and fueled fears of more widespread shortages across the Southeast.

A pipeline company working to repair a break in Alabama that has led to gas shortages across the Southeast says it has worked around the clock on a plan to minimize disruptions to the region’s gas supply.

In a statement early Monday, Colonial Pipeline said supplies of gasoline have either been delivered or are on their way to terminal locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company has two main lines. The company said Monday that it’s shipping “significant volumes” on the second of the two lines to mitigate the impact of the interruption on the other line.

Gas prices are on the rise in Georgia.

Overnight, AAA reported that the price of regular gas in Georgia jumped more than 5 cents from Sunday’s average of $2.26 to the current average of just over $2.31.

The average price of regular gas in Georgia a week ago was around $2.10, AAA reported.

The national average price for regular gas in the U.S. on Monday is just over $2.20.

Fuel supplies in at least five states — Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas — have been threatened by a pipeline spill in Alabama, and the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered the company responsible, Colonial Pipeline, to take corrective action before the fuel starts flowing again.

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says he and other officials are working with fuel suppliers to monitor and quickly replenish gasoline supplies.

McCrory’s office issued a statement Sunday night saying a pipeline repair in Alabama should soon have normal supplies flowing to North Carolina.

The governor’s statement says state officials are working to make sure motorists are protected from excessive gas prices and minimize any interruptions in fuel supplies.

Some service stations across the state reported they’ve run out of gasoline.

McCrory’s office says most of those stations are getting new supplies of gas or will get them Monday.

A break in a Colonial Pipeline discovered Sept. 9 interrupted service to Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company doesn’t know when the spill started.

Despite some gas station employees saying they’ve run out, the Georgia governor’s office has said they haven’t received any complaints of gas shortages within the state after a pipeline spill in central Alabama.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s spokeswoman Jen Ryan said in a statement Sunday that they haven’t received any complaints but will act accordingly if that changes.

Drivers in Atlanta area found some pumps completely dry or they had to pay 20 cents more because, according to a sign on the pump, the gas had to be pulled from Savannah.