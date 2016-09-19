The Latest: Kerry says cease-fire ‘holding but fragile’

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the developments in Syria, where a Russia-U.S.-brokered cease-fire, now in its seventh day, is hanging in the balance after numerous violations (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Secretary of State John Kerry says the week-old truce in Syria brokered by the U.S. and Russia is “holding but fragile” despite persistent violence and a lack of aid deliveries to besieged communities.

Speaking Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Kerry said some humanitarian assistance is moving but it’s too soon to say if it will meet the requirements of the cease-fire deal. The truce took effect last Monday with the goal of creating a joint U.S.-Russia military facility to coordinate airstrikes on the Islamic State group and an al-Qaida affiliate. That was to be set up after seven days of reduced violence and sustained aid deliveries to Aleppo and other areas.

Although Kerry professed hope, U.S. officials said Monday conditions were still not right to set up the Joint Implementation Center.

___

4 p.m.

Syrian state TV is quoting President Bashar Assad as saying that the airstrike of the U.S.-led coalition against his troops was meant to support the Islamic State group.

Assad described the attack that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour as a “blatant American aggression.”

Assad made his comments Monday during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry official Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

Ansari said Tehran will “give all possible support” to Syria in its war against terrorism.

Iran is one of Assad’s strongest supporters.

The U.S. military said after Saturday’s airstrike that it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against IS. Britain, Denmark and Australia have since admitted that their planes took part in the airstrike — which Moscow says killed at least 62 Syrian soldiers.

___

3:50 p.m.

The Russian military is warning that for Syrian government forces, observing the U.S.-Russia-brokered cease-fire has become “meaningless” in view of continuous rebel violations of the truce.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military’s General Staff, says the rebels killed 63 civilians and 153 Syrian soldiers since the truce took effect a week ago. He claimed on Monday that the Syrian government forces have observed the truce unilaterally, despite the continuing rebel violations.

The Syrian government forces have in fact also repeatedly been accused of violating the truce.

Rudskoi accused Washington of failing to fulfill its obligations under the truce deal — most importantly to separate the U.S.-backed opposition units from al-Qaida’s branch in Syria. He says that amid the rebel violations, “it has become meaningless for the Syrian government forces to unilaterally observe the cease-fire.”

He didn’t explain whether this means Moscow is opting out of the cease-fire and giving the Syrian government the free hand to freely use force again.

___

3:05 p.m.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed that it participated in a coalition airstrike over the weekend that killed dozens of Syrian troops — even as it stressed it would never intentionally target Syria military units.

The U.S. military has said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group on Saturday.

The strike has threatened an already fragile U.S.- and Russia-brokered cease-fire that has largely held despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.

MOD says it can “confirm that the UK participated in the recent coalition airstrike in Syria, south of Deir el-Zour on Saturday, and we are fully cooperating with the coalition investigation.”

___

2:45 p.m.

Syrian state TV is reporting that government warplanes are attacking positions of the Islamic State group in eastern Deir el-Zour province.

The station says Monday’s airstrikes targeted IS positions in areas such as the Tharda Mountain, overlooking the airport of the city of Deir el-Zour.

The areas hit are close to Syrian army positions that were targeted on Sunday by the U.S.-led coalition. Australian and Danish warplanes were involved in that attack on Syrian army positions.

Russia’s military has said that it was told by the Syrian army that at least 62 Syrian soldiers were killed in the Deir el-Zour air raid and more than 100 wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a different death toll, saying 90 troops were killed in the strikes.

___

1:45 p.m.

A Syrian activist group says 92 people have been killed in Syria since the start of the U.S.-Russia-brokered cease-fire a week ago.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday that 29 children and teenagers are among those killed, as well as 17 women. The figure does not include dozens of Syrian soldiers and Islamic State militants killed in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The truce excludes IS and al-Qaida-linked militants.

Uncertainties are prevailing about the truce, which is now in its seventh day.

The Syrian army said in a statement last week that the cease-fire would last until midnight Sunday but it’s not clear if the U.S.-Russia-brokered deal set a time limit for the truce. There have been remarks from the Syrian military in Damascus that the truce might be extended by 72 hours.

___

11:40 a.m.

Denmark says two of its F-16 fighter jets took part in the U.S.-led air raid that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers over the weekend.

In a Monday statement, the Danish military says it will cooperate fully with the coalition investigation into the airstrikes in eastern Syria on Saturday.

After the incident, the United States said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group.

The Danish Armed Forces say it is “regrettable if the coalition mistakenly hit” government forces instead of IS militants.

They say the raid was halted immediately when information came from Russia that the Syrian military had been hit.

___

11:35 a.m.

A senior Syrian opposition figure says the U.S.-Russia-brokered cease-fire that went into effect in Syria a week ago is now “clinically dead.”

George Sabra of the High Negotiations Committee told The Associated Press on Monday that the truce has been repeatedly violated and did not succeed in opening roads for aid to enter besieged rebel-held areas.

Seven days after the cease-fire went into effect, aid convoys have not been able to reach besieged rebel-held neighborhoods of the northern city of Aleppo.

On Monday, the opposition reported 254 violations by government forces and their allies since the truce started on Sept. 12. Syrian state media said there were 32 violations by rebels on Sunday alone.

The Syrian army said in a statement last week that the truce will last until midnight Sunday.

___

11:10 a.m.

Turkeys’ president has announced a new push by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels aimed at capturing a town held by the Islamic State group.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Syrian opposition forces, backed by Turkish troops and tanks, are determined to advance toward al-Bab to clear the region of terror threats.

The Turkish leader said on Monday that the offensive will last until the area “is no longer a threat” to Turkey.

Last month, Turkey for the first time sent tanks across the border into Syria to help rebels clear territory of IS militants and to contain the expansion of a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Erdogan’s announcement comes as a fragile cease-fire, brokered by the United States and Russia and now in its seventh day, has mostly held despite numerous violations.