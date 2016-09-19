Turkey: man jailed for attacking woman in shorts

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered a man arrested pending trial for attacking a woman who was wearing shorts on a bus, after his initial release from custody caused uproar.

Anadolu Agency says the court in Istanbul on Monday ordered Abdullah Cakiroglu jailed on charges of “inciting hatred” and “preventing a person’s right to exercise his or her freedom” for kicking Aysegul Terzi in the face on Sept. 12.

Cakiroglu confessed to police that he attacked Terzi for her “inappropriate” clothing. He was released from custody despite expressing no remorse, news reports said.

His release on Sunday had sparked uproar on social media and protests in Istanbul by women who accused authorities of tacit approval of the man’s actions.