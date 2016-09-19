Couples seek legal costs in Kentucky marriage license case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says lawyers for the couples who sued to be issued marriage licenses in Rowan County are seeking to recover more than $233,000 in legal fees and costs.

Two gay couples and two straight couples sued in 2015 after Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples could marry.

Davis was jailed for several days after refusing to comply with a court order to stop denying qualified applicants a marriage license. Her deputy clerks issued licenses while she was incarcerated.

The state eventually changed marriage license forms so that clerks’ names did not have to appear, and the case was later dismissed.

Davis’ attorneys, the religious advocacy group Liberty Counsel, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Monday night.